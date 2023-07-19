Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

News / National

by proactiveinvestors

Galileo Resources PLC has reported multiple pegmatite dykes, a key lithium source, over substantial widths in the first two holes of a drill programme at Kamativi in Zimbabwe."The longest running zone was from 28.3 metres (m) to 46.3m in hole KSDD001,"" it said in a statement.Galileo added that assays would be needed to determine quantities of the metal but the preliminary core analysis was indicative of lithium-bearing LCT pegmatites.Colin Bird, Galileo's chairman and chief executive, commented: "We are pleased with the thickness of the pegmatite intersections and are highly encouraged by the low potassium/rubidium ratios, which academia and past practice shows to be often strongly indicative of lithium presence."We are preparing to dispatch some of the core to get an early indication of lithium content."