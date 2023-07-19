Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LITHIUM mine, Sabi Star Mine (Sabi) has transformed Buhera North, upgrading roads, schools' as well as employing hundreds of villagers from Mukwasi and Tagarira villages.

Sabi, which is partly owned by Chengxin Lithium Group of China, is currently finishing work on its lithium processing plant, with production set to commence soon.

Of late, Sabi has been mining and stockpiling raw lithium.

At full operational capacity, the mine is expected to produce a million tonnes of raw ore translating to 300 000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per annum.

While preparing to commence production, Sabi is currently in the second stage of upgrading and widening the road from Gaza Business Centre to Sabi Star Mine on Bepe Hills.

"We are upgrading the entire 37 km gravel road and repairing all bridges and culverts. We will put new signage along the entire stretch of the road and improve safety features where the road passes through schools and communities close to the road.

"The road will serve as the main access to Sabi but will benefit all the communities along the way. Easy access has opened up the business centres to more business as transportation of goods and people is cheaper and much easier," Sabi said in a statement recently.

"A total of 40 households were relocated from the two villages. All the relocation meetings were done in Shona and the relocation contract was gone through page by page being explained in vernacular language and making corrections by the government officials.

"The affected families voluntarily chose where they wanted to settle. The relocation is not something that happened overnight, it took almost a year," the company said in a statement.

Of the 40 households, 22 families opted to be resettled at Murambinda township and the mine approached the rural district council to purchase residential stands at the size agreed with the authorities and the families for construction of houses. Boreholes were also drilled by the Rural District Council at the cost of the company so that the families get clean water. "As soon as the RDC holds its quarterly meeting in July, the houses can be transferred to the relocated families with title." The company said.

"We compensated for the water wells to those who were relocated to the surrounding village and fruit trees of the affected families. Apart from modern houses, each relocated family got a token of appreciation and had at least one family member employed by the mine.

"The number of houses and relocated families are based on the census conducted by the local government," further said the company. "It was brought to our attention that some orphans who had no structure in the villages and were living in Harare at the time of the relocation have now raised request of relocating back to the area through others. The company is looking into the issue in consultation with the local authorities."

The company said the 22 families that opted to settle in Murambinda left behind their domestic animals.

"Consultations pertaining the domestic animals are ongoing. For now, we are still waiting to hear from the relocation committee about what they want to do with their domestic animals," the company added.

Lithium mining is on the rise with several projects in the exploration stage.

As the demand for lithium grows, the government has moved in to control its mining and prohibited its export in raw form to cash in on value addition.

The country is projected to become one of the world's largest exporters, with the government hoping to meet 20 percent of the world's total demand for lithium.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

47 mins ago | 124 Views

Malinga advises against begging

1 hr ago | 87 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

1 hr ago | 240 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi perhaps does not understand what a manifesto is

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

4 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

6 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Gems fail English test

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe election offers regime a last chance to end financial isolation

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

21 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter, says Judge

21 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Fresh cases of Zanu-PF terror emerge

21 hrs ago | 821 Views

CCC petitions Zec over Gutu Zanu-PF violence

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

21 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Police hunt teen killer

21 hrs ago | 522 Views

Man found Dead on street

21 hrs ago | 481 Views

Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

6 bash driver, steal truck

21 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days