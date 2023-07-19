Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

EIGHT armed robbers raided a mine in Kwekwe early yesterday morning before stealing 150kg of gold carbon, US$140 cash and cellphones.The robbers attacked three people who were sleeping in a cabin before stealing the gold carbons, cash, three cellphones and a water pump.The incident occurred at around 2am and police have launched a manhunt for the robbers.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Sherwood 2, Kwekwe on July 23, 2023 around 0200 hours in which eight suspects who were armed with axes attacked three victims who were asleep in their cabin before stealing US$140 cash, three Itel cellphones, a water pump and 6 X 25kg gold carbons."The suspects loaded the loot in a white Nissan Caravan vehicle with an unknown vehicle registration number. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," he said.Meanwhile in an unrelated incident, police in Mubaira are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Vimbai Mapininga (67) died after he was assaulted with an axe on the head and leg with one, Doubt Dzama at a homestead in Tafara Village, Mhondoro on July 22.The suspect had accused the victim of having an affair with his wife. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.Police in Karoi are also appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of murder in which Blessing Chidzara (18) was found lying dead in a ditch along Kachichi River, Mamwi on July 23, 2023.The body of the victim had bruises around the neck.