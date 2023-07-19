Anti-Corruption watchdog starts tracking vote buying corruption

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

THE Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa has started tracking down issues of vote buying in an effort to curb corruption committed in the run up to the election set for August 23.This was revealed by ACT SA director Obert Chinhamo as the organisation launched its first issue of the Electoral Corruption Monitoring Tracker."We are focusing on two cases where evidence of vote buying ahead of the 23rd of August 2023 Zimbabwean election is overwhelming. The first case is that of Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya who is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, businessman and Zanu-PF politician," Chinhamo said."You will note in the attached Tracker that Sakupwanya is attempting to bribe the electorate through the launch of a US$1 million SMEs loan facility as well as free transport to and fro Mabvuku-Tafara suburbs to Harare Central Business District in exchange for votes."He said the second case is that of July Moyo, the current Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing in the Government of Zimbabwe."July Moyo launched a vote buying programme through which he is giving books and food to schools. Also found attached hereto a song sung by one of Moyo's supporters praising him for vote buying through giving food, books, cement and drilling boreholes," cChinhamo said.He said the investigations to expose the illegality around vote buying is ongoing.