Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ sweet-talks millers

by Simbarashe Sithole
19 secs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya has sweet-talked millers to reduce prices of maize meal, flour and salt ahead of elections.

After successfully meeting with a high-level delegation of millers headed by Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Dr Tafadzwa Musarara, Mangudya pleaded with them to adjust the prices according to the exchange rate.

In a circular to members of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, the Retailers Association of Zimbabwe, wholesalers and other sellers of basic commodities, Dr Musarara said the price reductions are aimed at protecting consumers.

A 10kg bag of roller meal now costs $27 593 or US$5.

The price of a 2kg packet of self-raising flour is now pegged at $11 547 or US$2,10, while the price of a 500g packet of fine salt has been slashed to $1 374 or US$0,25.

"The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe recently held successful high-level deliberations with the monetary authorities and, inter alia, reviewed the subsisting stabilisation in the economy, precipitated by the firming of the local currency against major currencies," Mr Musarara said in the circular.

"The current stable environment was, regrettably, preceded by a few weeks of price madness that invariably affected basic commodities, leaving consumer disposable incomes gravely eroded. It is uncontroverted, therefore, that the current stabilisation must show a corresponding decrease in prices of basic commodities."

The reduction of prices of the commodities will help ZANU PF to get urban vote.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

48 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

51 mins ago | 161 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 85 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

5 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

8 hrs ago | 804 Views

Malinga advises against begging

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

9 hrs ago | 1574 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

9 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

9 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi perhaps does not understand what a manifesto is

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

12 hrs ago | 916 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

12 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

12 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

14 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

14 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

14 hrs ago | 663 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

14 hrs ago | 510 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

14 hrs ago | 441 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

14 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

14 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

14 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gems fail English test

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

14 hrs ago | 464 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

14 hrs ago | 47 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days