Armed robbers raid mine

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Eight machete-wielding robbers pounced on a mine in Kwekwe and got away with 150 kgs of gold carbon, cash which amounted to US$ 140 and cellphones on Sunday.National police spokesperson Assistant Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred around 2 am.He said, "The robbery which occurred at a mine in Kwekwe, Sherwood 2 on the 23rd of July 2023 around 0200hrs in which eight suspects attacked three victims who were asleep in their cabin before stealing US$140 , three cellphones, a water pump and 6x 25 gold carbons."He added that the suspects loaded the loot in a white Nissan Caravan vehicle with an unknown vehicle registration number and he appealed to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.