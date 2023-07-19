Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC takes advantage of ZANU PF fights

by Ndou Paul
21 mins ago
The opposition Citizen Coalition for Change CCC has gained ground in Mazowe South constituency following the in fights in the ruling party ahead of the August 23 elections.


ZANU PF is divided as supporters are reportedly sabotaging the party candidate  Norbert Tichaona Mazungunye following the ended chaotic primary elections.

Mazungunye was lucky to have a musical gala in his constituency over the weekend where the party leadership tried to sell him Infront of a bumper  but unfortunately the following morning CCC flooded the place with their flayers in Glendale.

CCC candidate Rangarirai Chari is confident of winning after having support from farms in the constituency.

"I am enjoying support from all corners of the constituency and as CCC we are confident of winning though we have challenges in campaigning dud to intimidation from ZANU PF  but the disgruntlement within ZANU PF is also a bonus for us because some of the supporters in ZANU PF are also supporting me," Chari added.

Efforts to get a comment from ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro were fruitless after he did not answer his calls.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #CCC, #Zanu-PF, #Mazowe

Most Popular In 7 Days