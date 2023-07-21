Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former finance Minister Chris Kuruneri's wife Paidamoyo (60) has been arrested together with her driver Sinotile Magezi (54) after they allegedly blocked police officers from investigating a stock theft case at her farm in Mazowe.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts on Wednesday where the duo appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.They pleaded not guilty and the matter was remanded to tomorrow for trial continuation.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on May 16 police officers from Mazowe went to Ascortvale farm to investigate a stock theft involving the two.When police officers told Magezi that they wanted to take him to the police station for him to assist them with investigations all hell broke loose as the suspects locked the gates on Kuruneri's orders there by baring the officers to leave their premises.Another charge was added on the two leading to their arrest.