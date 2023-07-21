Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

by Staff reportert
2 hrs ago | Views
Some Zimbabwean nationals who live and ply their trade in South Africa have expressed willingness to return to their home country to participate in its economic growth and voting in the upcoming elections.

Zimbabwe heads to the polls on August 23rd. The country's National Statistics Agency last week announced that the country's gross domestic product grew by 6.2% during the first quarter of 2023.

A Zimbabwean national, Kripo Chinyowa, says there is a glimmer of hope for the country's economy getting back on its feet. Chiyowa says he's planning to extend his graphic design business back home and is looking forward to the elections next month.

"We have seen a lot of change I have been here at the border of Musina which is near my country so I see the difference I have here for the past seven years. So I am seeing a lot of hope they are people who come here saying that there is a lot happening and doing business that side so there us a lot happening we have done a lot of ground work that side and we have registered the company there as way of planning to go back."

Fairness, integrity



Previous elections in the country have been marked by anomalies, prompting observers to question the transparency of the voting process. Addressing diplomats and election observer missions on Monday, Zimbabwean government officials sought to assure the international community of the country's preparedness for the crucial election.

However, concerns surrounding the credibility of the polls have emerged, with opposition parties and observers raising significant issues.

Political parties campaigning as election day draws near

A major point of contention is the voters' roll, which the opposition claims is riddled with irregularities and must undergo an audit before the election.

In 2018, the roll had 5.7 million registered voters, and as of the roll closure on June 2, 2023, the voter population for the 2023 election reached 6 million voters.

According to Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, an inspection exercise was conducted  between May 27 and June 1, with a total of 1 177 326 inspections done at 11 337 inspection centres.

Ballot papers



The design of the ballot papers for contested constituencies and local authority wards, as well as the presidential ballot, is another contentious issue.

Minister Ziyambi claims that several court challenges have been lodged against the eligibility of some candidates, and the electoral management body cannot proceed with the design until the outcomes of these cases are resolved.

Other concerns related to the fairness of the electoral process include the uneven political playing field, the banning of political gatherings, and the equitable access to media for opposition parties.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Gerald Gwinji provides statistics on political gatherings from January 1 to July 10, 2023, with the police receiving 1 437 notifications from the ruling party ZANU PF, of which 1 351 were compliant and 86 were not, leading to cancellations. Meanwhile, the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) filed 410 notifications, of which 345 were compliant and 65 were not.

Eleven presidential candidates are vying for the top post in Zimbabwe, and their fates rest in the hands of the 6.6 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots on August 23, 2023.

As the election approaches, both local and international observers will closely scrutinise the electoral process to ensure a transparent and credible outcome.

President Mnangagwa warns Western countries not to meddle in Zimbabwe elections



Source - SABC News

Must Read

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

No free transport for Zimbabweans seeking to travel from SA to vote, says Consulate

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gun totting robbers raid school

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Growing attacks on Zimbabwe journalists

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mutare invests US$200k to meet ZIFA standards

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

17 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

17 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

17 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

17 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Farmers struggle to service loans

17 hrs ago | 695 Views

Black Vendetta mafia gang ravages Chitungwiza

17 hrs ago | 1151 Views

'Commute death sentence to prison terms'

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

'Zimbabwe govt bigwigs liars'

17 hrs ago | 587 Views

Church nominates Zanu-PF candidate for Mutare West

17 hrs ago | 835 Views

Dembare eye better fortunes at BF

17 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF leaders experts at doublespeak

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe Judiciary under spotlight

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

There's life after Zimbabwe's August 23 polls

17 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe is under siege

17 hrs ago | 506 Views

Living wage not equivalent to minimum wage

17 hrs ago | 310 Views

CCC candidate pushes for Gukurahundi compensation

17 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF supporter confiscates, torches CCC campaign posters

17 hrs ago | 316 Views

Rough campaign for opposition as election nears

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation drops to 101.3%

17 hrs ago | 159 Views

Another school under makorokoza threat

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

US$27m needed to modernise Bulawayo CBD roads

17 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ex-Zinara boss loses houses, cars

17 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Duty-free cars for retired senior civil servants

17 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zanu-PF surpasses 2018 set targets

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

CDC seeks owners of unclaimed ZSE shares

17 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe to hold elections under alarming human violations, claims Amnesty International

17 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days