Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's chief election agent and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has said export revenue in the mining industry has more than doubled, surpassing the US$12 billion target.

In 2022 the mining sector generated US$5,4 billion.

Ziyambi, who was responding to the question of why the ruling party had failed to produce a manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections, said the projects undertaken and achievements were Zanu-PF's manifesto.

Zanu-PF has been parading the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, Beitbridge road and border post as some of its major achievements under the second republic.

Economically, the ZWL has however struggled to stay afloat under Mnangagwa's administration.

The ZWL free fall saw the basic commodity prices skyrocketing as the government struggled to control market forces.

According to Ziyambi, developments of roads, bridges, agricultural sector and mining sector were enough to warrant Mnangagwa another term in office.

"We had given ourselves a target that the mining industry must be a 12bn industry by 2023 and we have surpassed that," Ziyambi said during a political debate on Star FM.

"We have several deeds that we did projects that we make reference to those in the opposition; those that aspire to get into power will write flowery manifestos where they will say literally anything.

"Ourselves we are pointing to things that we are doing to our vision 2030 to say in terms our national development strategy we aspire to get to that level so we are saying whatever we have been doing that is our manifesto," he said.

In the agricultural sector, according to Ziyambi, Zanu-PF turned the industry revenue from US$2 billion to US$8 billion.

"So we have all that, those are our selling points to say give our candidate another chance to take us to another level," the Minister of Justice said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

EU observers target remote areas

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

New brooms at NRZ

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mystery disease decimates kraals in Mberengwa

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Russian mining giant heads to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

EU Observer Mission in Zimbabwe to observe and not monitor elections

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZBC, CCC hostility laid bare

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

U.S. sanctions take center stage in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

14 hrs ago | 479 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

14 hrs ago | 936 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 653 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

14 hrs ago | 491 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

15 hrs ago | 1447 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

15 hrs ago | 46 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

No free transport for Zimbabweans seeking to travel from SA to vote, says Consulate

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Gun totting robbers raid school

15 hrs ago | 155 Views

Growing attacks on Zimbabwe journalists

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

15 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mutare invests US$200k to meet ZIFA standards

26 Jul 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1123 Views

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

26 Jul 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3407 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1721 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 536 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1296 Views

Farmers struggle to service loans

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 717 Views

Black Vendetta mafia gang ravages Chitungwiza

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1206 Views

'Commute death sentence to prison terms'

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 651 Views

'Zimbabwe govt bigwigs liars'

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 650 Views

Church nominates Zanu-PF candidate for Mutare West

26 Jul 2023 at 06:41hrs | 866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days