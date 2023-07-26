Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Mbare have applauded the Government for prioritising them in the ongoing Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, which saw the drilling and installation of 10 more boreholes with solar systems.

This follows successive years of failure by opposition led councils to provide basic services such as potable water to urban dwellers, opening the doors to the spread of diseases like cholera.

President Mnangagwa has come to the rescue of Mbare residents that have been reeling with perennial water challenges by directing the drilling of 10 more boreholes as Government paces up efforts to end water woes in the capital city.

The project, which has taken a revolutionary turn, will see water from boreholes being fed into household taps, shifting from the traditional hand pump boreholes.

In separate interviews, residents who spoke to The Herald hailed President Mnangagwa for the timely intervention saying they had been going for weeks without clean water.

"We would even go up to five days without water, and the worst part is that we had few boreholes, so fights would erupt as people jostled to receive at least a bucket of water," Ms Tatenda Mandere a resident of Mbare said.

"Peace has finally been restored, and I believe that going forward, it will be extremely uncommon to witness arguments over buckets of water."

Another resident, Mr Arnold Takavarasha said the move was long overdue.

"This is definitely a positive development and the government ought to have contributed sooner rather than later given that opposition leaders often take us for granted."

Mbare Zanu-PF aspiring councillor for ward 3, Cde Simbarashe Chanachimwe said people should vote out inept opposition legislators and councillors who have been failing to deliver services for the past years.

"The CCC-led council has failed and it is clear that they have nothing to offer so it is high time that we vote for the people's party Zanu-PF.

"Our President gave us 10 boreholes as part of the ongoing Presidential borehole drilling scheme in line with vision 2030.

"We are happy that through the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, people will be able to access clean and safe water."

Zanu-PF Mbare Constituency aspiring candidate Martin Matinyanya described the drilling of boreholes as a huge development.

"Our President has done very well , we are very happy that the types of boreholes are different from conventional hand pump boreholes, people will get water straight from the taps.

"We see this as a huge development, water is very important, everyone is happy and anytime of the day you can get water because the system uses solar energy."

As a community, Cde Matinyanya said they were going to protect the property jealously against any vandalism.

"Everyone will protect these solar panels that have been put, and if you look closely, the boreholes have been strategically positioned where security is assured, such as next to car parks."

Source - The Herald

