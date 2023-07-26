Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC, CCC hostility laid bare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Public broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), has stressed that it remains objective and stands guided by the law of the land when it comes to coverage of next month's elections, putting to bed assertions by the opposition CCC that its coverage had been "unconstitutional and biased".

This follows accusations by CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere that the national broadcaster's coverage was skewed in favour of Zanu-PF, an allegation that ZBC has outrightly dismissed as "unfair" and unsubstantiated.

In a matter of fact, in March last year, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa declared that his party did not wish to be covered by public media as it had its own preferred media outlets.

Subsequently, the opposition's candidates have gone on to spurn slots that have been allocated to it by the ZBC and its candidates have been refusing interviews, saying they had been barred by the party's leadership.

In sharp contrast to their allegations, Chamisa, the CCC presidential candidate, and his party have on numerous occasions been covered by ZBC since the commencement of the electoral period and according to laws and statutes governing the media, notwithstanding hostility from the opposition outfit.

In a statement to allay the opposition's allegations yesterday, ZBC's chief executive Ms Adelaide Chikunguru said contrary to the allegations, the national broadcaster was committed to "equitable" distribution of media coverage to all political players.

She said the ZBC's conduct and coverage was guided by the laws of the land, including the Electoral Act and the Constitution, particularly the section that guarantees freedom of speech and commands State-owned media to determine independently their editorial content and to be impartial and provide a fair opportunity for divergent views and dissenting opinions.

"The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation notes with concern a statement released by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Ms Fadzai Mahere," said  Ms Chikunguru. "The statement dated 25 July 2023 has serious allegations to the effect that the ZBC in particular has failed to comply with the law in the coverage of the 2023 general election.

"Guided by the Electoral Act that requires the National Broadcaster to ‘equitably' distribute free airtime to contesting political parties, on the proclamation day, the ZBC had a news story aired on the main news, at 8pm on television and other bulletins including all the six radio stations under the ZBC stable namely, Radio Zimbabwe, National FM, Power FM, Classic 263, Khulumani FM and Central Radio.

"The story featured the three main political parties at that stage namely CCC, MDC A and Zanu-PF. From the CCC it was Fadzai Mahere who spoke on behalf of her party. ZBC main news bulletins are a matter of public record and can be viewed on ZBC News Online stream on Facebook as the bulletins are streamed."

Ms Chikunguru gave more instances where the CCC had been given coverage by the national broadcaster.

The opposition's hostility towards the ZBC, she said, had not deterred them from pursuing to offer them coverage.

"On the day of the nomination court, Wednesday 21 June, ZBC News covered and aired a story that featured CCC president Mr Nelson Chamisa commenting about the nomination process," said Ms Chikunguru. "The following day 22 June, again Mr Chamisa was on the news commenting about double candidates.

"The CCC Official launch rally in Gweru on 16 July was also covered and flighted by ZBC on the same day with the party president Mr Nelson Chamisa being featured. The following day 17 July 2023, Mr Chamisa was also featured speaking about the land reform, a story aired on all ZBC news bulletins.

"On 19 July 2023, party spokesperson Ms Fadzai Mahere was featured commenting on double candidates. Other CCC officials featured on the ZBC platforms also include Mr Vusa Moyo (Hwange West), Mr Clifford Hlatshwayo (Chipinge South), Mr Josiah Makombe (Gweru Urban), Ropafadzo Makumire (Chiredzi Central), Mathew Mlambo (Chipinge East) among others."

Ms Chikunguru said a considerable number of the CCC's candidates had vehemently denied interviews and coverage.

These include: CCC's deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos on June 12 2023, Discent Collins-Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Chidaushe Emmanuel (Chivi North), Makotose Peter Alexios (Chivi Central), Patrick Mugwambi (Shamva South), Mavis Maringisanwa (Shamva North), Patrick Dube (Gwanda South), Desire Nkala (Gwanda North), Chinembiri Muchengeti (Chikomba East), Emmanuel Punungwe (Chikomba West), Douglas Gumbo (Chiredzi South), Petias Manyika (Mt Darwin East) and Lovemore Dhlumo (Chipinge Central).

"The ZBC is also in possession of audio recordings with the candidates refusing to speak to our news crews. Mr Petias Manyika (CCC candidate for Mt Darwin East) told the ZBC News that their party has made a decision not to speak with the ZBC. This statement has however not stopped the ZBC from seeking interviews from other CCC candidates," said Ms Chikunguru.

Contrary to the allegations, said Ms Chikunguru, other political parties had been accorded coverage and been beneficiaries of commercial content discounts.

"The ZBC as a national broadcaster respects the journalistic ethics such as fairness, accuracy, balance, objectivity, and confidentiality of sources but also respects the rights of individuals not to speak to the media," she said.

"According to the law, ZBC is mandated with offering political parties a discount of 30 percent during prime time.

"Other political parties have submitted their advertisements but to date the national broadcaster is yet to receive any such from the CCC."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

EU observers target remote areas

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

New brooms at NRZ

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mystery disease decimates kraals in Mberengwa

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Russian mining giant heads to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

EU Observer Mission in Zimbabwe to observe and not monitor elections

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

U.S. sanctions take center stage in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

14 hrs ago | 934 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

14 hrs ago | 491 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

14 hrs ago | 409 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

15 hrs ago | 1447 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

15 hrs ago | 46 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

15 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

No free transport for Zimbabweans seeking to travel from SA to vote, says Consulate

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Gun totting robbers raid school

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

Growing attacks on Zimbabwe journalists

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

15 hrs ago | 809 Views

Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

15 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mutare invests US$200k to meet ZIFA standards

26 Jul 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1123 Views

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

26 Jul 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3406 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1721 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 536 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1296 Views

Farmers struggle to service loans

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 717 Views

Black Vendetta mafia gang ravages Chitungwiza

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1206 Views

'Commute death sentence to prison terms'

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 651 Views

'Zimbabwe govt bigwigs liars'

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 650 Views

Church nominates Zanu-PF candidate for Mutare West

26 Jul 2023 at 06:41hrs | 866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days