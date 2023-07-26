Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

News / National

AFTER successfully launching his rural life-themed apparel brand, Strong Rural Background (SRB), comedian and celebrity chef Carl Joshua Ncube is not resting on his laurels, as he will soon launch an online television station.The television station, "Village Vision" to air on August 25 will be hosted on Ncube's Rural BnB application streaming playlists as well as a video-on-demand feature on the website. It will feature diverse curated short-form videos from content creators around the world.It will also showcase the continent's villages through travel Vlogs, food shows, fashion, music, and podcasts.The Rural BnB is an online platform curated by Ncube and it enables individuals to register their homesteads.In an interview, Ncube told Chronicle Showbiz that the idea of the television station emanated from his love for creating content."I've been pushing this project for a decade now. It has come in many forms and shapes. I'm still very excited about this as television has been my greatest passion of all. I'm always producing content and working with content producers and believe content creation has been the basis of all the projects I do."This time, I get to broaden the scope by putting a light on rural development through this channel," he said.Ncube gave contemporary singer, Jah Prayzah special mention, citing the artiste's creativity as a driving force towards his rural tourism drive."I want to applaud artistes like Jah Prayzah who, through his own initiative, makes sure to celebrate his rural heritage in very creative ways. Even if I've never collaborated with him before, he's been instrumental in making it easier for me to build this Rural BnB through his content."The directors he works with like Vusa Blaqs have allowed me to have a vision of setting up one of my other pieces of land as a film set," he said.According to Ncube, the bigger picture is him setting up his own rural BnB in Victoria Falls which will be a global village where content creators from Zimbabwe and abroad can shoot movies, documentaries and diverse visual content.