Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AHEAD of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top of the table clash against log leaders Highlanders set for Baobab Stadium on Sunday, Ngezi Platinum head coach Takesure Chiragwi has said they will guard against being intimidated by Bosso's fine run.

Chiragwi said his team boast of seasoned players with depth and as such it will not be intimidated by Bosso.
The Bulawayo giants who are yet to taste defeat as the season reaches the halfway mark, have been bossing around their opponents.

Baltemar Brito charges will be hoping to invade Mhondoro and get another positive result but Chiragwi is adamant that in the presence of veteran players and quality arsenal in their camp, they will give out everything and take the game to Bosso.

"It's a game of football between two competitive sides so far this season. We are going to bring in everything in that match. Highlanders have proved to be good in terms of organisation and in terms of their defence. However, mistakes are bound to happen.

We have good depth in our team as we can play any of our players at any given position. I think the veteran players that we have in our team will also prove to be key on Sunday," said Chiragwi.

The platinum miners have the services of their captain Qadr Amini, ex Chicken Inn duo of Malvin Gaki and Valentine Kadonzvo, Farai Madhanaga, Marvelous Mukumba, Marlon Mushonga and brilliant goalkeeper Nelson Chadya among their veteran players.

On the other hand, Bosso will rely on their evergreen rearguard that is made up of goalminder and club skipper Ariel Sibanda, vice-captain Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, ever improving Archford Faira, Mushore twins- Mason and McKinnon, players who have so far have been carving the black and white fairytale.

Chiragwi added that they will seek to utilise home advantage and give their followers and club members a big cheer come Sunday.

"We know Highlanders fans will come in their numbers but we are the home team. We also have our fans and members who have been travelling with us and as such we will need to make them happy. We have to give them the best," said the pint-sized gaffer who turned out for CAPS United during his playing days.

In their previous match, Ngezi Platinum Stars edged army side Cranborne Bullets 1-0 to take their points' tally to 30, four behind Bosso who edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 in a match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Last season, in a first leg encounter that was played at Emagumeni the two sides played a goalless draw.
The second leg match ended in one all stalemate.

The forthcoming fixture will be the eleventh match between the two antagonists in recent times with both clubs beating each other thrice and drawing four times.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

EU observers target remote areas

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

New brooms at NRZ

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mystery disease decimates kraals in Mberengwa

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Russian mining giant heads to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

EU Observer Mission in Zimbabwe to observe and not monitor elections

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZBC, CCC hostility laid bare

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

U.S. sanctions take center stage in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

14 hrs ago | 479 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

14 hrs ago | 936 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 653 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

14 hrs ago | 491 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

15 hrs ago | 1447 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

15 hrs ago | 46 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

No free transport for Zimbabweans seeking to travel from SA to vote, says Consulate

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Gun totting robbers raid school

15 hrs ago | 155 Views

Growing attacks on Zimbabwe journalists

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

15 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mutare invests US$200k to meet ZIFA standards

26 Jul 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1123 Views

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

26 Jul 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3407 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1721 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 536 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1296 Views

Farmers struggle to service loans

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 717 Views

Black Vendetta mafia gang ravages Chitungwiza

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1206 Views

'Commute death sentence to prison terms'

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 651 Views

'Zimbabwe govt bigwigs liars'

26 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 650 Views

Church nominates Zanu-PF candidate for Mutare West

26 Jul 2023 at 06:41hrs | 866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days