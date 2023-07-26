Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

AHEAD of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top of the table clash against log leaders Highlanders set for Baobab Stadium on Sunday, Ngezi Platinum head coach Takesure Chiragwi has said they will guard against being intimidated by Bosso's fine run.Chiragwi said his team boast of seasoned players with depth and as such it will not be intimidated by Bosso.The Bulawayo giants who are yet to taste defeat as the season reaches the halfway mark, have been bossing around their opponents.Baltemar Brito charges will be hoping to invade Mhondoro and get another positive result but Chiragwi is adamant that in the presence of veteran players and quality arsenal in their camp, they will give out everything and take the game to Bosso."It's a game of football between two competitive sides so far this season. We are going to bring in everything in that match. Highlanders have proved to be good in terms of organisation and in terms of their defence. However, mistakes are bound to happen.We have good depth in our team as we can play any of our players at any given position. I think the veteran players that we have in our team will also prove to be key on Sunday," said Chiragwi.The platinum miners have the services of their captain Qadr Amini, ex Chicken Inn duo of Malvin Gaki and Valentine Kadonzvo, Farai Madhanaga, Marvelous Mukumba, Marlon Mushonga and brilliant goalkeeper Nelson Chadya among their veteran players.On the other hand, Bosso will rely on their evergreen rearguard that is made up of goalminder and club skipper Ariel Sibanda, vice-captain Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, ever improving Archford Faira, Mushore twins- Mason and McKinnon, players who have so far have been carving the black and white fairytale.Chiragwi added that they will seek to utilise home advantage and give their followers and club members a big cheer come Sunday."We know Highlanders fans will come in their numbers but we are the home team. We also have our fans and members who have been travelling with us and as such we will need to make them happy. We have to give them the best," said the pint-sized gaffer who turned out for CAPS United during his playing days.In their previous match, Ngezi Platinum Stars edged army side Cranborne Bullets 1-0 to take their points' tally to 30, four behind Bosso who edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 in a match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.Last season, in a first leg encounter that was played at Emagumeni the two sides played a goalless draw.The second leg match ended in one all stalemate.The forthcoming fixture will be the eleventh match between the two antagonists in recent times with both clubs beating each other thrice and drawing four times.