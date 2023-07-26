New brooms at NRZ

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has appointed Ainah Dube-Kaguru as new chief operations officer (COO) while Patrick Mwashita was appointed to the position of chief finance officer.The appointments were revealed yesterday by NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura in a statement."Dube-Kaguru is a highly experienced NRZ manager, having joined the organisation in 1994 as a trainee traffic officer. She was later appointed planning officer and also acted as senior planning officer before moving to real estate in 2004 as business manager real estates. In 2013, she returned to the NRZ core business of operations after being appointed manager (southern area)," Kunambura said."In October 2022, she was appointed acting COO until her substantive appointment with effect from July 1, 2023."Kunambura said Mwashita was a seasoned finance executive who was running a consultancy firm before joining the NRZ early this month."He has more than 20 years' experience working in finance, both in the private and public sectors. He started his career in the private sector in 1999, later joining the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority where he worked as a regional accountant and finance manager before rising to the position of director (finance and administration) until September 2022 after which he set up his own consultancy company," he said.NRZ general manager Respina Zinyanduko last week called for the recapitalisation of the parastatal, saying it is an economic enabler and cost-effective transportation mode.