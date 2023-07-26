Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN man, who raped his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter in South Africa, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.Peter Kaundura, whose district of origin was not mentioned in court, had two years added to his sentence for crossing into that country without a passport.In a statement yesterday, the South African Police Services (Saps) welcomed the life sentence."The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the life and two years imprisonment sentence meted out to Peter Kaundura by the Naphuno Regional Court for rape of a six-year-old girl and illegal immigration on Tuesday July 25, 2023," Saps spokesperson for Limpopo province Malesela Ledwaba said.The court established that on Wednesday January 1, 2020 in Topanama village outside Lephepane, the accused, a live-in lover of the victim's mother, slipped into the child's room, where he was caught in the act."He was caught in the act by the uncle who came back to the house in the late hours. The matter was subsequently reported to the police and a case of rape was opened," Ledwaba said.Investigations commenced on March 17 the same year while Kaundura remained in custody until his conviction and sentence.