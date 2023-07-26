Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

by Desmond Nleya
3 hrs ago | Views
The High Court in Bulawayo has nullified the nomination of the 12 CCC candidates from contesting in the harmonised elections following a court appeal by ZANU PF.

The CCC candidates and ZEC lost the court battle to ZANU PF who argued that ZEC acted outside law by accepting the papers of the candidates well after cut-off time.

However, CCC immediately said they will appeal the judgment as ZANU PF was running scared.

"We will appeal against the Bulawayo Judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law & to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free & fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred," said CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere.

Meanwhile, the coming elections are already overburdened with court cases with the ruling of presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere expected later this Thursday.

With less than 4 weeks to go, it is yet to be seen how the electoral body will comply with the constitutional requirements of printing the ballot paper within 30 days of the election date.

 More to follow...

Source - Byo24News

