Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MTHWAKAZI  Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has blasted President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for conferring national hero status to the founder of Zaoga Church who died on July 5 in South Africa.

He said many are wondering why the conferment.  

"He is the first Clergyman in the history of Zimbabwe to be declared a national hero. We want our people to know that Ezekiel Guti founded Zaoga on 12 May 1960. Nothing was wrong with founding his church which was to become the first Pentecostal church in Zimbabwe. The bad things about the founding of Zaoga were to manifest later," he said.

"Guti played a big role together with Mnangangwa and Robert Mugabe to ensure that Gukurahundi Genocide was to be implemented efficiently.  Many people may not know his direct and indirect role, but we are revealing it today that as the then popular clergyman, he never raised a word to bring Zanu PF government to order by stopping the massacres of Mthwakazi people."

He said instead, him and others from that region then, whatever happened in Matebeleland and Midlands never concerned them.

"It's Guti,  Father Fidelis Mukonori of Roman Catholic Church who is a long time friend of Robert Mugabe and others selected clergyman who were top spiritual advisors of Zanu PF leadership during Gukurahundi and up to this day," he said.

"Sometime, a certain Zaoga Church preacher, in a 30 second captured video, preaching in front of Zaoga congregants is heard saying that if the history of Zimbabwe had to be rewritten, only three institutions mattered. The first,  he said, says is Zaoga that was formed in 1960. The second is Zanu Pf founded in 1962 though we know Zanu was formed on August  8, 1963 at Enos Nkala's House in Highfield in Harare. (He probably knew that the idea of the party had been hatched in 1962, only to be materialised in 1963)."

Moyo said he goes on to say the third important thing is Dynamos that was formed in 1963.

"I have heard many confused people especially from Mthwakazi saying let's not mix politics, Christianity/ Religion and sport," he said.

"Having said all this I think it's now clear to all and sundry why Guti has been declared a National hero to lie with other thieves, murderers, evil doers at the Harare National heroes acre. To us he was not a true clergyman," he said.

"Instead during the day he would be a man of cloth but at night, a murderer and a conduit of the 1979 Grandplan against Ndebele people. He hid behind the Christian faith. It is known that Zaoga has many branches in Matebeleland and Midlands, and this is as way to drum up support for Zanu PF."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

10 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

EU observers target remote areas

10 hrs ago | 941 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

10 hrs ago | 1246 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

10 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

New brooms at NRZ

11 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mystery disease decimates kraals in Mberengwa

11 hrs ago | 545 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

11 hrs ago | 104 Views

Russian mining giant heads to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

EU Observer Mission in Zimbabwe to observe and not monitor elections

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZBC, CCC hostility laid bare

11 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

U.S. sanctions take center stage in Zimbabwe elections

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

20 hrs ago | 802 Views

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

21 hrs ago | 564 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

21 hrs ago | 752 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

21 hrs ago | 1115 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

21 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

21 hrs ago | 776 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

21 hrs ago | 564 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

21 hrs ago | 2039 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

21 hrs ago | 59 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

21 hrs ago | 960 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

21 hrs ago | 278 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

21 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

No free transport for Zimbabweans seeking to travel from SA to vote, says Consulate

21 hrs ago | 123 Views

Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

21 hrs ago | 257 Views

Gun totting robbers raid school

21 hrs ago | 216 Views

Growing attacks on Zimbabwe journalists

21 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

21 hrs ago | 69 Views

European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

22 hrs ago | 153 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

22 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

22 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mutare invests US$200k to meet ZIFA standards

26 Jul 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1208 Views

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

26 Jul 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3638 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1764 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2208 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 542 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days