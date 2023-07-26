MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has blasted President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for conferring national hero status to the founder of Zaoga Church who died on July 5 in South Africa.He said many are wondering why the conferment."He is the first Clergyman in the history of Zimbabwe to be declared a national hero. We want our people to know that Ezekiel Guti founded Zaoga on 12 May 1960. Nothing was wrong with founding his church which was to become the first Pentecostal church in Zimbabwe. The bad things about the founding of Zaoga were to manifest later," he said."Guti played a big role together with Mnangangwa and Robert Mugabe to ensure that Gukurahundi Genocide was to be implemented efficiently. Many people may not know his direct and indirect role, but we are revealing it today that as the then popular clergyman, he never raised a word to bring Zanu PF government to order by stopping the massacres of Mthwakazi people."He said instead, him and others from that region then, whatever happened in Matebeleland and Midlands never concerned them."It's Guti, Father Fidelis Mukonori of Roman Catholic Church who is a long time friend of Robert Mugabe and others selected clergyman who were top spiritual advisors of Zanu PF leadership during Gukurahundi and up to this day," he said."Sometime, a certain Zaoga Church preacher, in a 30 second captured video, preaching in front of Zaoga congregants is heard saying that if the history of Zimbabwe had to be rewritten, only three institutions mattered. The first, he said, says is Zaoga that was formed in 1960. The second is Zanu Pf founded in 1962 though we know Zanu was formed on August 8, 1963 at Enos Nkala's House in Highfield in Harare. (He probably knew that the idea of the party had been hatched in 1962, only to be materialised in 1963)."Moyo said he goes on to say the third important thing is Dynamos that was formed in 1963."I have heard many confused people especially from Mthwakazi saying let's not mix politics, Christianity/ Religion and sport," he said."Having said all this I think it's now clear to all and sundry why Guti has been declared a National hero to lie with other thieves, murderers, evil doers at the Harare National heroes acre. To us he was not a true clergyman," he said."Instead during the day he would be a man of cloth but at night, a murderer and a conduit of the 1979 Grandplan against Ndebele people. He hid behind the Christian faith. It is known that Zaoga has many branches in Matebeleland and Midlands, and this is as way to drum up support for Zanu PF."