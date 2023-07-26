Man killed for drinking another's beer

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Mberengwa District in the Midlands province have arrested a man while his fellow accused is on the run after the duo allegedly fatally stabbed an imbiber with a knife for drinking their beer without consent.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident."I can confirm a case of murder in which a Mberengwa man died on the spot after being stabbed with a knife during a scuffle over beer. The incident occurred on July 24 around 11PM at Svitsa Business centre in Mberengwa," he said.It is alleged that the now deceased Eddwish Shoko whose age is yet to be established entered a shop where the suspects Pritchard Hove and Maluwin Munetsi were drinking beer. Shoko allegedly drank Munetsi's beer without his consent resulting in a fierce fight."Realizing that his life was now in danger Shoko bolted out of the shop trying to escape but the two suspects caught up with him and stabbed him with a knife. He fell down and died on the spot," said Insp Mahoko.He said a report was made to the police who attended the scene and arrested Munetsi while Hove is still at large."We are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Pritchard to help us. Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving matters as it leads to unnecessary loss of lives," said Insp Mahoko.