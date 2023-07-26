Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man killed for drinking another's beer

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
POLICE in Mberengwa District in the Midlands province have arrested a man while his fellow accused is on the run after the duo allegedly fatally stabbed an imbiber with a knife for drinking their beer without consent.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm a case of murder in which a Mberengwa man died on the spot after being stabbed with a knife during a scuffle over beer. The incident occurred on July 24 around 11PM at Svitsa Business centre in Mberengwa," he said.

It is alleged that the now deceased Eddwish Shoko whose age is yet to be established entered a shop where the suspects Pritchard Hove and Maluwin Munetsi were drinking beer. Shoko allegedly drank Munetsi's beer without his consent resulting in a fierce fight.

"Realizing that his life was now in danger Shoko bolted out of the shop trying to escape but the two suspects caught up with him and stabbed him with a knife. He fell down and died on the spot," said Insp Mahoko.

He said a report was made to the police who attended the scene and arrested Munetsi while Hove is still at large.

"We are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Pritchard to help us. Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving matters as it leads to unnecessary loss of lives," said Insp Mahoko.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

5 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

5 hrs ago | 1459 Views

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

14 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

14 hrs ago | 760 Views

EU observers target remote areas

14 hrs ago | 995 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

14 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

New brooms at NRZ

14 hrs ago | 801 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mystery disease decimates kraals in Mberengwa

14 hrs ago | 599 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

14 hrs ago | 112 Views

Russian mining giant heads to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

EU Observer Mission in Zimbabwe to observe and not monitor elections

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

ZBC, CCC hostility laid bare

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

14 hrs ago | 189 Views

U.S. sanctions take center stage in Zimbabwe elections

14 hrs ago | 466 Views

US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

23 hrs ago | 823 Views

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

26 Jul 2023 at 20:14hrs | 573 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

26 Jul 2023 at 20:11hrs | 775 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

26 Jul 2023 at 20:10hrs | 1157 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

26 Jul 2023 at 20:10hrs | 287 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

26 Jul 2023 at 20:10hrs | 811 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

26 Jul 2023 at 20:09hrs | 573 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

26 Jul 2023 at 20:07hrs | 636 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

26 Jul 2023 at 19:58hrs | 2196 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

26 Jul 2023 at 19:51hrs | 69 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

26 Jul 2023 at 19:48hrs | 986 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

26 Jul 2023 at 19:47hrs | 294 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

26 Jul 2023 at 19:46hrs | 647 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

26 Jul 2023 at 19:45hrs | 475 Views

No free transport for Zimbabweans seeking to travel from SA to vote, says Consulate

26 Jul 2023 at 19:44hrs | 130 Views

Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

26 Jul 2023 at 19:43hrs | 269 Views

Gun totting robbers raid school

26 Jul 2023 at 19:43hrs | 235 Views

Growing attacks on Zimbabwe journalists

26 Jul 2023 at 19:42hrs | 68 Views

ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

26 Jul 2023 at 19:39hrs | 69 Views

European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

26 Jul 2023 at 19:37hrs | 166 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

26 Jul 2023 at 19:36hrs | 1173 Views

Ex-Minister's wife nabbed for defeating the course of justice

26 Jul 2023 at 19:19hrs | 858 Views

Mutare invests US$200k to meet ZIFA standards

26 Jul 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1238 Views

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

26 Jul 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3704 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1774 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

26 Jul 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2243 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

26 Jul 2023 at 06:43hrs | 544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days