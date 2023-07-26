Latest News Editor's Choice


Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC - which many feared was rather predictable given that some judges are now buckling under political pressure - Bulawayo High Court Justice Bongani Ndlovu has barred 12 main opposition candidates and others from participating in the 23 August 23 parliamentary election in Zimbabwe.
Justice Bongani Ndlovu found that they filed their nomination papers after the 4pm legislated deadline.

Bulawayo High Court Justice Nokuthula Moyo delivered the judgement on behalf of Ndlovu.

This followed an application by the ruling Zanu PF claiming that the opposition had filed their nomination papers after the deadline.

The judgement means that Zanu PF candidates there is no other opposition now stand elected, including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park.

Zanu PF, which has been banished from urban to rural areas for over two decades by losing yo the opposition, has bounced back in Bulawayo through the door - at least for now.

Meanwhile, the CCC has indicated that it will appeal Bulawayo High Court Justice Bongani Ndlovu's judgement - delivered moments ago by Justice Nokuthula Moyo on his behalf - barring 12 of its parliamentary election candidates and others from participating in the 23 August polls.

"The CCC will appeal against the Bulawayo judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred," CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says.

