Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe's political landscape tilted in Zanu-PF's favour'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The constant subjugation of the opposition parties by Zanu-PF over the years has created an uneven political ground in the country, Dr Ibbo Mandaza has stated.

The publisher and political analyst was speaking on This Morning on Asakhe a CITE Twitter Spaces programme, Tuesday.

Dr Mandaza said since 1980, under the leadership of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe, the same used to happen and most of the elections that followed thereafter were marred with violence.

"1980 was the first time for us to vote notwithstanding the security situation during the ceasefire. I came back around that time. Subsequent elections were marred by violence. I985, the one party-state spectre was all over the place. ZAPU was under siege, infact I would say that from independence, the tendency of the Zanu-PF state was to regard every opposition as enemy-whether it was ZAPU under Joshua Nkomo, ZUM under Edgar Tekere, MDC under Morgan Tsvangirai," he said.

"The tendency of the Zanu-PF state was to regard every opposition as enemy. This has been done to other opposition parties. Now the tendency has been unfortunately one of regarding the opposition s enemy to be vanquished, not to be tolerated at all. I would say that most elections have been marked by that type of siege mentality where there is the ruling party, the state sought to vanquish the opposition."

Dr Mandaza said similar tendencies are being witnessed of late as rallies are being banned and opposition parties are not being given enough publicity on state media platforms.   

"If you are to look at 2023, the opposition, the rallies are being banned and there is hardly any mention of them in the state media, there is generally a kind of bare tolerance especially now that observers have arrived there is a tendency to try and create an even playfield," he said.

Dr Mandaza described such conduct of the ruling party as a sign of desperation and fear to lose the election.

"This election has been the most desperate on the part of the ruling party, especially it's presidential candidate. The manner in which money has been thrown around since December, the extent to which freebies are being distributed at rallies, I have never seen such desperation from a presidential candidate like I have seen now," he said.

"I think in the past Mugabe knew that his boys and girls were at work in rigging as he did but I think this time around Mnangagwa is not sure his boys and girls are in one mind so that has added to the desperation."

Source - cite

Must Read

Another blow for Chamisa

34 mins ago | 50 Views

Key parts of High Court's judgement nullifying nomination of Chamisa's candidates

1 hr ago | 123 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF handed Bulawayo parliamentary seats

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP to stick to 2018 manifesto, calls for restoration of Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Married Woman Killed By Lover

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons TNF

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses battle on the redollarisation of salaries

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Putin offers 50,000 tonne free grain to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Kasukuwere to know fate Friday

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Linda Masarira's appeal challenging ZEC's rejection of nomination papers thrown out

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man killed for drinking another's beer

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

7 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

8 hrs ago | 654 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

16 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

16 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

EU observers target remote areas

16 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

16 hrs ago | 1314 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

16 hrs ago | 1320 Views

New brooms at NRZ

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mystery disease decimates kraals in Mberengwa

16 hrs ago | 616 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube to launch online TV station

16 hrs ago | 115 Views

Russian mining giant heads to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

EU Observer Mission in Zimbabwe to observe and not monitor elections

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZBC, CCC hostility laid bare

16 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa drills 10 boreholes in Mbare

16 hrs ago | 195 Views

U.S. sanctions take center stage in Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 484 Views

US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi

16 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabweans in SA express willingness to return home

26 Jul 2023 at 21:10hrs | 836 Views

Human rights lawyers rescues disgruntled villagers as court stop Chinese illegal operations

26 Jul 2023 at 20:14hrs | 576 Views

Kasukuwere not Zimbabwe's Saviour

26 Jul 2023 at 20:11hrs | 785 Views

'Gukurahundi was planned before Zimbabwe independence'

26 Jul 2023 at 20:10hrs | 1176 Views

ACT-SA Urges political parties to refrain from vote buying ahead of August 23 elections

26 Jul 2023 at 20:10hrs | 297 Views

Zapu likely to to endorse Chamisa as presidential candidate for 2023 election

26 Jul 2023 at 20:10hrs | 819 Views

CCC candidate arrested for assault

26 Jul 2023 at 20:09hrs | 575 Views

Lets Kwekwe Mnangagwa Out

26 Jul 2023 at 20:07hrs | 645 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

26 Jul 2023 at 19:58hrs | 2246 Views

China pledges more support for Zimbabwe as trade partnership strengthens

26 Jul 2023 at 19:51hrs | 70 Views

Coffin terror in Shamva

26 Jul 2023 at 19:48hrs | 999 Views

Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

26 Jul 2023 at 19:47hrs | 295 Views

Judge reserves ruling on 12 CCC MP candidates' nomination challenge

26 Jul 2023 at 19:46hrs | 651 Views

Mnangagwa's US$700k splurge on Chinese private jet for Russia trip

26 Jul 2023 at 19:45hrs | 482 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days