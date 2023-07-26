WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

News / National

by Staff reporter

"Only you and some bony heads who try to paint Zimbabwe in a certain manner, are trying to make us look like we are a basket case... We are not a province of South Africa," Zanu-PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa tells @XoliMngambi.



Watch: https://t.co/Tsld2nE5Ti pic.twitter.com/bDIajXwocT — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 27, 2023

"Only you and some bony heads who try to paint Zimbabwe in a certain manner, are trying to make us look like we are a basket case... We are not a province of South Africa," Zanu-PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi.