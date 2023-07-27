Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Call for more trainings on safety and security for female journalists

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Media stakeholders have called for more training workshops targeting female journalists to enhance their safety and security while on duty.

The call was made after MISA Zimbabwe held a safety and security training workshop in Harare on 22 July 2023, which deliberately targeted young female journalists. Thirty female journalists drawn from 25 media houses participated in the training workshop.

This comes when the country is preparing for elections, which generally heightens the vulnerability of female journalists as they have to contend with on and offline violence and cyber-bullying amid reports of sexual harassment in and outside the newsroom.

In the past, female journalists have been victims of attacks at political rallies, during public order maintenance situations, and through online cyber-bullying.  This has resulted in young female journalists fearing to work in newsrooms.

The training conducted by MISA Zimbabwe was aimed at making the journalism profession more gender-friendly, especially during high stakes operating environments such as elections.

In a statement MISDA recommended that political parties should create safe spaces at their events and rallies to ensure that journalists are not attacked or harassed by their supporters.

"This includes toning down rhetoric against the media. Political parties should educate their supporters to desist from online attacks against journalists, especially female members of the profession. There is a need to heighten awareness among young female journalists across newsrooms on what constitutes sexual harassment," MISA said.

"News sources should desist from sexual advances to female journalists in exchange for news. Continuous engagement with young female journalists, offering pep talks, even tertiary institutions, where the abuse often starts. More journalism safety and security training for female journalists."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

He left without telling anyone

50 mins ago | 130 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

52 mins ago | 120 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

56 mins ago | 86 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

59 mins ago | 71 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Drunk' Christopher Mutsvangwa denies that Zimbabwe is a province of South Africa

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Corruption at vid going wayward

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

How to minimize stress at work

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

12 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

12 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

12 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

12 hrs ago | 1690 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Dembare lose key players

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Caps United hit jackpot

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sandawana Mines value shoots to US$3bn

12 hrs ago | 446 Views

Peace march aborted over use of branded vehicles

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chamisa's CCC rages after disqualification of 12 Bulawayo aspiring MPs

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwean candidates solicit church votes ahead of Zimbabwe elections

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa suffers another setback, double candidates to feature on ballot

12 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa, Zanu-PF's greatest gift?

12 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe ready to dump US dollar

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

4 unknown political parties back Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zanu-PF wins 3 Parly seats unopposed after High Court ruling

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 7 put into commercial operation

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to rid cities of opposition mess

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Heroes Day: Guns that silenced history's villains

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

Sorry Chamisa, development has already taken off!

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Record crowds proof of Zanu-PF's strength,' claims Mutsvangwa about bussed crowds

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Key parts of High Court's judgement nullifying nomination of Chamisa's candidates

21 hrs ago | 1460 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

22 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zanu-PF handed Bulawayo parliamentary seats

22 hrs ago | 827 Views

MRP to stick to 2018 manifesto, calls for restoration of Mthwakazi

22 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Zimbabwe's political landscape tilted in Zanu-PF's favour'

22 hrs ago | 426 Views

Married Woman Killed By Lover

22 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons TNF

23 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses battle on the redollarisation of salaries

23 hrs ago | 975 Views

Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

23 hrs ago | 590 Views

Putin offers 50,000 tonne free grain to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 400 Views

Kasukuwere to know fate Friday

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Linda Masarira's appeal challenging ZEC's rejection of nomination papers thrown out

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man killed for drinking another's beer

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

27 Jul 2023 at 15:37hrs | 228 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

27 Jul 2023 at 15:34hrs | 1586 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

27 Jul 2023 at 15:08hrs | 851 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

27 Jul 2023 at 15:06hrs | 105 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

27 Jul 2023 at 15:00hrs | 1923 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days