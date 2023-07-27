Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a critical time when Zimbabwe needs to find common ground and strengthen unity, the opposition People's Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has taken a bold step by requesting a dialogue with the president in pursuit of having a clear understanding on how President Emmerson Mnangagwa is planning to revive the detoriating economy."The dialogue aims to foster open communication, bridge ideological gaps, and hard work towards the betterment of the country", he said.Speaking to this publication Chamuka said," Engaging in constructive conversations and prioritizing the nation's interests should always take precedence over partisan rivalries.I would like to have a face to face discussion with president Mnangagwa, I have a lot of questions for him and one of those questions is pertaining to his vision with the economy because 2030 is too far.People love Zanu-PF, but they are left with no option other than putting their hopes on CCC because the ruling party is failing to focus on finding solutions to the economy".Chamuka said citizens may look at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as their hope but they do not know the truth that CCC party leader Nelson Chamisa is a snollygoster masquerading as a political candidate, clandestinely working as an instrument of Western countries.He further stated that,"The truth is if Chamisa wins the election, the whole country is taken over by the whites."Chamisa does not have people at heart, that's the truth, he is just using unethical and questionable behaviour to try achieve power, but he knows the truth that he is untruthful.Chamuka added that many individuals in this country might choose to support the opposition party, particularly CCC, because they perceive that the ruling Zanu-PF is struggling to revitalize the economy.I have been following Mnangagwa's campaign rallies, he talks less about the economy. People are tired, Mnangagwa should tell people how is he going to work on the dying economy after the election"He added that," I am coming soon to Zimbabwe and request for a dialogue with the president," Chamuka said.