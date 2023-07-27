'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Glendale on Wednesday where an alleged apostolic church prophet shocked mourners who were awaiting body viewing claiming the dead man was alive and he would resurrect him.The matter came to light today at Concession magistrates courts where Alfred Semu (29) appeared before magistrate Charity Maunga for violating a corpse.He pleaded not guilty and was granted $50 000 bail.The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged July 26 Semu went at Nelson Nyakuremba's funeral in Tsungubvi, Glendale claiming to be an apostolic prophet who had been sent by the holy spirit to resurrect Nyakuremba.He shocked mourners after gaining entry and barring people to body view saying the deceased was alive.He tried a mouth to mouth resurrection but it did not work.After hours of his shenanigans relatives of the deceased took him for burial and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of Semu.