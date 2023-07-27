Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Concesion

An unlicensed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer Felix Nyakurerwa (36) who fled from a roadblock along Harare-Mukumbura road while clad in police uniform driving a Toyota Wish with seven passengers on board has been issued a warrant of arrest at the Concession magistrates courts today.Nyakurerwa (36) who works at ZRP Protection Unit in Harare defaulted court today for judgement by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.The state alleged on December 3 Nyakurerwa was stopped by his collegues at the 40 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura highway while driving his black Toyota Wish registration number AEO2478 with seven passangerson board.He briefly stopped and was asked to produce his identification card and he sped off.One of the officers made a chase and caught him at Mazowe bus stop where he arrested him.Precious Khanye prosecuted.