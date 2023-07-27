Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Two notorious armed robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Chitungwiza on Friday.

Mugove Chimuti, 33, and Ishmael Mutungira, 28, were wanted for a string of armed robberies.

Law enforcement sources told ZimLive that the duo was tracked by detectives to their hideout at a house in Chitungwiza, but they refused to surrender and opened fire on detectives.

"They were shot and died from their injuries at the scene," a police source in Seke said.

Police recovered two rifles and two revolvers during a search of the house.

Chimuti and Mutungira have a long history with the police and have been in and out of jail since 2017 when they were charged with 23 counts of armed robbery.

Mutungira previously served time in jail after he was arrested in Bulawayo with six pistols.

The two suspects were once accused of robbing a mine in Chegutu and raping a police officer.

They were on bail for those and other cases.

Police wanted to question the men on armed robbery cases committed in Chinhoyi, Beatrice, Harare and Norton.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was in meetings when contacted for comment.

Source - zimlive

