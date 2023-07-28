Bosso invade Mhondoro

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGH RIDING Highlanders will on Sunday make the trip to Mhondoro for a top of the table clash against second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars that will be played at Baobab Stadium.With Bosso yet to taste defeat after 16 outings, the match between the two sides has been billed as one of the games that will decide the destiny of the 2023 league title.Bosso last clinched the league championship 17 years ago. On the other side, Ngezi Platinum Side, have been evaded by the trophy since they had their first dance in the league in 2016. In that year, the miners only proceeded to win the Chibuku Super Cup final that same season with a 3-1 victory over FC Platinum in the final."The preparations for the Ngezi game are going on well. The boys have been so serious and we expect a good performance from them. Yes, we have been performing well but we are not under pressure."We are not worried as we want to improve on our last season's performance that saw us finish on position five. We are just enjoying this moment. We hope our fans will travel in numbers to enjoy the game," said Bosso head coach Baltemar Brito at the club's press conference held on Thursday.Going into the match Bosso will be without the services of injured trio of Devine Mhindirira, Darlington Munkuli and Godfrey Makaruse.Makaruse has been ruled out for the rest of season as he picked a nasty injury when they were preparing for their match against Manica Diamonds played last weekend. He reportedly tore his ligaments on his left leg.Bosso go into the highly anticipated clash four points clear at the top of the table."It's second versus first but to us it is just a normal game of three points," added Brito.Before last weekend's 1-0 victory over Cranborne Bullets, Ngezi Platinum had been winless in two matches.They were held to a goalless draw by Simba Bhora before they lost 1-0 to Simba Bhora.In other matches, Dynamos FC will again make the trip to Bulawayo to face Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.DeMbare are smarting from a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of newboys Green Fuel who under the guidance of Rodwell Dhlakama.Four-time league champions, FC Platinum will have a home tie against Gweru based Sheasham.Chicken Inn welcome Nation Dube's Premier Soccer league returnees Hwange in a match that will be played at Luveve Stadium.Herentals College will square it off against CAPS United at Manda Stadium. Gibbo Stadium will be the venue for the game between Triangle and Green Fuel.Match Day 17 FixturesSaturday: Chicken Inn v Hwange FC (Luveve Stadium) Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), ZPC Kariba v Cranborne Bullets (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Sheasham FC (Mandava Stadium)Sunday: Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Simba Bhora (Bata Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle v Green Fuel (Gibbo), Herentals v Caps United (Mandava Stadium)