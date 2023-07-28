'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

News / National

by Staff reporter

DWAYNE ‘The Rock' Johnson took time from his wild schedule to surprise UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo at his MMA gym in south Florida.Gorimbo made his UFC debut earlier this year, falling short against AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision. However, he bounced back in a big way by picking up his first win in the Octagon against Takashi Sato in May.Following Gorimbo's triumphant victory, he decided to auction his fight kit and generously donated some of his winnings to his Zimbabwe's rural Bikita home village, ensuring they could have access to clean water.This selfless act further impressed "The Rock" and solidified his determination to fulfil his promise of meeting Gorimbo.Reports yesterday said when the long-awaited meeting took place, The Rock surprised Gorimbo with an incredible gift – a fully furnished house in Miami. Gorimbo, born in Zimbabwe before emigrating to the United States, spoke after his first UFC win about having just US$7 in his bank account before the fight. Many around the MMA community stepped up to help Gorimbo as he began his UFC tenure. One of those who offered to help was Johnson, who reached out to Gorimbo for guidance and aid. After the two introduced themselves on social media, they had the chance to meet by surprise. In a recent tweet, Johnson shared a clip of their surprise encounter at Gorimbo's gym in Miami."We've never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man [Themba Gorimbo] in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand," Johnson tweeted on Thursday."I've been moved & motivated by his story. He recently won his first fight in the [UFC]. He had seven bucks in his bank account when he won. He sleeps on a couch in the gym."After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks and gloves) online and made US$7 000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water."He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. Seven bucks ya know. And I felt the man and emotion in every hug. Very good and very special day."