Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

News / National

by Staff reporter

A reputable think tank, Institute for Security Studies Africa (ISS), has blasted CCC for shooting itself in the foot through disarray which has resulted in the opposition party losing 12 parliamentary seats due to failure to follow stipulated nomination court rules.The think tank also hailed the ruling party, Zanu-PF, for a disseminating a clear political message, which resonates well with the people, unlike the opposition outfits with much ado about nothing promises.In a statement, ISS said the confusion of CCC gave the ruling party an edge ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections."At the same time, the CCC seems in disarray, with confusion around its candidate selection and the ensuing nominations court process, and the lack of a clear political message," said the institute."Neither party's election manifesto articulates a clear vision and policy direction for citizens to choose based on ideas proffered. Both seem to be appealing more to loyalties and identity politics than policies and ideas."ISS credited the ruling Zanu-PF party for connecting with the people, cementing its status of being the people's party."To its credit, Zanu-PF's campaign message has been well communicated, with the slogan 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' imbuing a sense of responsibility for the country's development," it said."This aims to counter the opposition narrative of calling for the West to help rebuild Zimbabwe's economy."ISS added: "The CCC has yet to develop a coherent message that projects it as a viable alternative to Zanu-PF, beyond projecting the latter's manifold failings. The opposition also needs a solid message that resonates with the day-to-day aspirations of citizens."The think tank said the opposition antic for calling for change has since outlived its lifespan."The hackneyed message of change for change's sake rings hollow after decades of use. Unpacking the envisaged change and giving it practical meaning for voters will be the real game changer," said the think tank.