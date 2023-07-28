Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A reputable think tank, Institute for Security Studies Africa (ISS), has blasted CCC for shooting itself in the foot through disarray which has resulted in the opposition party losing 12 parliamentary seats due to failure to follow stipulated nomination court rules.

The think tank also hailed the ruling party, Zanu-PF, for a disseminating a clear political message, which resonates well with the people, unlike the opposition outfits with much ado about nothing promises.

In a statement, ISS said the confusion of CCC gave the ruling party an edge ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections.

"At the same time, the CCC seems in disarray, with confusion around its candidate selection and the ensuing nominations court process, and the lack of a clear political message," said the institute.

"Neither party's election manifesto articulates a clear vision and policy direction for citizens to choose based on ideas proffered. Both seem to be appealing more to loyalties and identity politics than policies and ideas."

ISS credited the ruling Zanu-PF party for connecting with the people, cementing its status of being the people's party.

"To its credit, Zanu-PF's campaign message has been well communicated, with the slogan 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' imbuing a sense of responsibility for the country's development," it said.

"This aims to counter the opposition narrative of calling for the West to help rebuild Zimbabwe's economy."

ISS added: "The CCC has yet to develop a coherent message that projects it as a viable alternative to Zanu-PF, beyond projecting the latter's manifold failings. The opposition also needs a solid message that resonates with the day-to-day aspirations of citizens."

The think tank said the opposition antic for calling for change has since outlived its lifespan.

"The hackneyed message of change for change's sake rings hollow after decades of use. Unpacking the envisaged change and giving it practical meaning for voters will be the real game changer," said the think tank.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

1 hr ago | 278 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

1 hr ago | 103 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

1 hr ago | 376 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Man rapes mother

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

11 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Chamisa's candidates failed to present comprehensive version of events on Nomination Court day'

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

He left without telling anyone

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

14 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

14 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Drunk' Christopher Mutsvangwa denies that Zimbabwe is a province of South Africa

15 hrs ago | 860 Views

Corruption at vid going wayward

16 hrs ago | 411 Views

Call for more trainings on safety and security for female journalists

16 hrs ago | 36 Views

How to minimize stress at work

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

28 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 4459 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

28 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1581 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

28 Jul 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1750 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

28 Jul 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1869 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

28 Jul 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1511 Views

Dembare lose key players

28 Jul 2023 at 06:46hrs | 827 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days