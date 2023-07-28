Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

News / National

by Staff reporter

IN a shocking incident, a 57-year-old man from Macala Village in under Chief Sikhobokhobo's area in Nkayi, Matebeleland North province was allegedly murdered by his two brothers over witchcraft allegations.The now deceased Jabulani Mpofu is alleged to have been murdered by his two brothers Japhet Mpofu (51) and Likhwa Mpofu (47) who are reportedly on the run.Matebeleland North acting police spokesperson Sergeant Chale Masiya confirmed the incident and requested any information that may lead to the arrest of Japhet and Likhwa.Circumstances are that on 17 July at around 8pm, Jabulani was sleeping with his wife Nomsa Sibanda (53) in their bedroom hut when they heard a knock and screams coming from Simangele Nkomo who is Japhet's wife.It is reported that when Nomsa opened the door intending to check what was happening, Simangele sneaked into their bedroom.It is reported that, when Japhet and Likhwa who were in pursuit arrived at Jabulani's bedroom hut the door was already closed and they repeatedly knocked while threatening to set ablaze the grass-thatched bedroom if the door was not opened for them.Jabulani reportedly opened the door and they were asked to come inside.While they were inside, Japhet and Likhwa started accusing the three, Jabulani, Nomsa and Simangele of bewitching them.It is reported that Japhet and Likhwa were asking why Jabulani was rich and why he had many cattle and also why his children were all successful while they were wallowing in abject poverty.It is alleged that Japhet then started assaulting Jabulani's wife on her buttocks with a stick. Sensing danger, Nomsa and Simangele ran away leaving Jabulani behind.It is further reported that Japhet and Likhwa started assaulting Jabulani with a stick and an axe several times on the head and face.While assaulting him, their nephew Zibusiso Mpofu (21), is reported to have arrived at the scene and when he tried to stop the two from assaulting Jabulani they chased him away.Zibusiso later went back to the scene and tried to talk to Jabulani but he could not speak.Villagers reportedly gathered at the scene and one of them Nhlanhla Ndiweni tried to save Jabulani's life when he took him to Mbuma Mission Hospital using his vehicle.It is reported that Jabulani died along the way to the hospital.A report was made at ZRP Gwelutshena and police attended the scene.The body was later examined and it was discovered that a blunt object and sharp objects were used to assault him.Jabulani had deep cuts on his chin, head and on the left eye.His two front teeth were also missing and his head, face and left hand were swollen. There were also bruises on the chest.