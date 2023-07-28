Latest News Editor's Choice


Man rapes mother

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN apparently the rarest of rare cases, a 31-year-old man from Esigodini in Umzingwane District, Matebeleland South province left the entire area reeling in shock after he allegedly raped his 64-year-old mother.

Yes, you read that right, the man whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim allegedly pounced on his biological mother as she was sleeping and was also suspectedly visibly drunk.

Circumstances to the shocking incident are that on 15 July and during the night, the man went to his mother's bedroom and found the door unlocked.

He then pushed the door open and got inside.

While inside the bedroom, the seemingly sexually frustrated man found his mother who was visibly drunk fast asleep and alone on the bed.

It is alleged that he then got on top of the bed where he allegedly started caressing her before he went on to undress her and allegedly had sex with her while she slept.

After having sex with his mother and apparently in a swank of shame the man quickly bolted out of the house to an unknown  destination.

When the woman woke up she was horrified to find that she was no longer wearing her clothes and had semen on her body.

Suspecting that it was her son who had sexually attacked her she went to a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee and narrated her ordeal to her.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to the arrest of her son.

The man has since appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead and  was remanded in custody to 4  August.

Source - B-Metro

