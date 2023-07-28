Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Masvingo province has given President Emmerson Mnangagwa a herd of 148 cows as a thank you gift for the Zaka star rally held at Chinorumba Primary School on July 16, 2023.

Politiburo members and Ministers in the province gave him 10 beasts each with deputy ministers giving him 5 each and not to be left out, Chiefs, aspiring and sitting MPs chipped in with one beast each. National Political commissar Mike Bimha who was announcing the donations just after Mnangagwa's address said Mnangagwa had had thanked Masvingo for mobilizing but they also wanted to give him their gifts.

"President you have said Masvingo has done well in mobilizing people for the rally as evidenced by the huge turnout. They have said they want to give you their gifts. Politburo members from this province have given you 10 cows each. These are Cdes Lovemore Matuke, Engelbert Rugeje, John Paradza, Paul Mangwana and Ottilia Maluleke.

"Ministers, Ezra Chadzamira, Winston Chitando Amon Murwira and Anxious Masuka and Davis Marapira have given you 10 cows each," said Bimha

Deputy Ministers, Clemence Chiduwa, Yeukai Simbanegavi, Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and Zanu-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi donated five beasts each.

Sitting MPs who are eyeing for another term in office namely, Energy Mutodi (Goromonzi West) now eyeing Bikita South, Priscilla Moyo (Mwenezi West), Master Makope (Mwenezi East) now vying for Mwenezi North, Ophias Murambiwa (Zaka West) now contesting for Zaka North donated one each.

New aspiring candidate Court Zevezayi ( Bikita East) Makusha, Godfrey Mukungunugwa (Chivi North, Saul Maburutse (Chivi South), Exevia Maoneke (Chivi Central), Siyaki Mundungehama (Chiredzi East), Darlington Chiwa (Chiredzi West), Joel Sithole (Chiredzi South), Roy Bhila (Chiredzi North), , Benjamin Ganyiwa (Gutu East), Edison Zvobgo Junior (Masvingo Central), Tanatsiwa Mukomberi (Masvingo South), Brian Mudumi (Masvingo North), Wellington Mahwende (Masvingo Urban), Sheilah Chikomo (Mwenezi East) one cow each.

Chiefs Nhema, Bota, Nyakunhuwa, Nemauzhe, Chitsa, Mugabe, Chitanga,Nemamwa were among Chiefs who were present and they each donated either cattle or sheep.

Chief Ndanga gave Mnangagwa two sheep while chief Nyakunhuwa and chief Nhema gave the president 1 sheep each, Trees 4 ED 50 fruit trees, Keith Mutasa gave him 10 hoes.

On his part Mnangwagwa brought 120 laptops, four printers, four projectors and four projector screens for secondary schools in the province.

He also gave brought 130 tonnes of mealie meal.

Speaking at the rally, Mnangagwa said he was impressed by the attendance with a drone estimation of 124 000.

The rally was also attended by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF vice president Kembo Mohadi, National Chairperson and Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri among others.

Source - TellZim News

