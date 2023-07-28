Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zanu-PF benefactor has donated fuel to all the party's twenty-six aspiring parliamentary candidates in Manicaland.NewsDay is in possession of a letter written by Zanu-PF Manicaland chairperson, Tawanda Mukodza, directed to the party's national treasure Patrick Chinamasa dated 25 July about the donation."This is to inform that Brighton Manengureni Manengureni has approached me with an offer of donation, which l accepted of 14 600 litres of diesel which he requested should be distributed as follows 500 litres of each to all 26 National Assembly candidates (making a total of 13 00 litres),"said Mukodza in the letter."200 litres each for use by all 8 District Coordination Committee making a total of 1 600 litres," he added Manengureni confirmed the donation."We are working flat out in supporting the good work of the second republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This is the reason why l supported my fellow comrades with fuel to supplement what they have already," he told NewsDay.