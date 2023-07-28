Latest News Editor's Choice


Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

by Staff reporter
THE Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) yesterday accused the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) of being captured by the State following the suspension of Obert Masaraure.

Masaraure is the leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe. He was suspended for alleged misconduct.

He is also accused of divulging information from ZCTU deliberations of an April 27, 2023 meeting.

In a statement, CiZC said Masaraure's suspension confirmed their fears that the labour body was now captured.

"The manoeuvres to capture the labour movement follow a similar pattern to what we have seen with the main opposition political party post-2017. Indeed, it is no mistake and clearly part of the broader scheme of the second republic under President Emmerson Mnangagwa to re-establish the one-party State project," CiCZ said.

"By allowing itself to be used in the second republic's one-party State project, this small clique in the ZCTU leadership must be reminded that it will never have its cake and eat it.

"And, indeed, the affiliate unions of the ZCTU have already shown that they will not take the victimisation of labour leaders lying down."

CiZC said it was the duty of the labour movement to stand for the rights of workers.

When contacted for a comment, ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo said: "I cannot comment on people's perception, except to affirm that the ZCTU is a congress of independent affiliates from different sectors of our economy."

