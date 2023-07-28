White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CONCESSION-BASED white commercial farmer allegedly killed his neighbour's bull which had strayed into his soybeans field.The matter came to light at Concession Magistrates Courts on Thursday when Peter Gertenaba (40) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to Monday for trial.The State that alleged on December 26, Assa Kanyere's bull strayed into Gartenaba's field and destroyed his soya bean crop.A furious Gertenaba allegedly killed the bull and called his neighbour to collect the carcass, but Kanyere, instead, filed a police report.Gertenaba dumped the carcass in a nearby mountain.In his defence, Gartenaba told the magistrate that he never killed the bull, but said it ate a soybean crop that had been sprayed with a pesticide."Your worship, I never killed the alleged bull. It ate my soybeans which I had sprayed with pesticides and the owner refused to take it away from my field," Gertenaba said.The bull was valued at US$2 500.Precious Khanye represented the State.