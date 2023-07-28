Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 41-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man has shocked Beris post villagers after he allegedly stoned his daughter to death over a boyfriend dispute.

Governor Chiriseri was arrested following the death of his daughter Grechen Chiriseri (18) who he allegedly stoned before fatally beating her with a stick.The matter came to light yesterday at Guruve magistrates courts where he was remanded in custody to August 11.The state led by Albert Charewa alleged on July 25 at Beris Post Village 2, Mvurwi, the suspect met his daughter with her boyfriend Thomas Mutukura coming from Chiriseri's house.Chiriseri became furious and the boyfriend fled.His daughter tried to flee but Chiriseri struck her with a brick on the head and she fell down.The charged Chiriseri picked a stick and fatally assaulted his daughter.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Chiriseri.