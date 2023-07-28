Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 41-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man has shocked Beris post villagers after he allegedly stoned his daughter to death over a boyfriend dispute.


Governor Chiriseri was arrested following the death of his daughter Grechen Chiriseri (18) who he allegedly stoned before fatally beating her with a stick.

The matter came to light yesterday at  Guruve magistrates courts where he was remanded in custody to August 11.

The state led by  Albert Charewa alleged on July 25 at Beris Post Village 2, Mvurwi,  the suspect met his daughter with her boyfriend Thomas Mutukura coming from Chiriseri's house.

Chiriseri became furious and the boyfriend fled.

His daughter tried to flee but Chiriseri struck her with a brick on the head and she fell down.

The charged Chiriseri picked a stick and fatally assaulted his daughter.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of  Chiriseri.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

8 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

9 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

14 hrs ago | 436 Views

HEXCO results out

14 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

14 hrs ago | 954 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

16 hrs ago | 1205 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

16 hrs ago | 376 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

16 hrs ago | 1846 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

16 hrs ago | 669 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

16 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

16 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

16 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man rapes mother

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

16 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

16 hrs ago | 281 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

16 hrs ago | 139 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 58 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

16 hrs ago | 308 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

28 Jul 2023 at 22:31hrs | 723 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

28 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 767 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

28 Jul 2023 at 21:38hrs | 716 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

28 Jul 2023 at 21:34hrs | 593 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

28 Jul 2023 at 21:12hrs | 652 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

28 Jul 2023 at 21:11hrs | 1010 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2023 at 21:09hrs | 1468 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

28 Jul 2023 at 21:09hrs | 891 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

28 Jul 2023 at 21:08hrs | 318 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

28 Jul 2023 at 21:07hrs | 498 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

28 Jul 2023 at 21:07hrs | 299 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

28 Jul 2023 at 21:06hrs | 91 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days