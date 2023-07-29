Man bashes ex-wife over rent

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 31-YEAR-OLD Glendale man is in soup after he assaulted his ex-wife before destroying her door and windows over rent issues.

Richard Tangapaeramanzi was dragged to court today by his ex-wife and he pleaded not guilty to two charges physical abuse and malicious damage of property before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The magistrate granted him $30000 and remanded him to August 7.Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on June 22 the accused went to his ex-wife's house at number 1841 Sisk Glendale and the two had a misunderstanding over rent.Tangapaeramanzi became violent and assaulted his ex-wife all over the body with open hands and head buttered her.The complainant managed to escape and sought refuge at her nephew's house.On June 7 the suspect went to the complainant's house again around 10 pm and found the door locked.He broke the door and windows leading to his arrest.