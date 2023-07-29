Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

by Desire Tshuma
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in fighting political violence as the country braces for the 2023 harmonized elections to be held on August 23 2023.


The police warns individuals and groups engaging in any form of political violence or issuing threats to commit violence or damage property that they would be arrested without fear or favour irrespective of one's political affiliation or stature for the law to take its course.

The police reaction team set by Commissioner General of police are on the high alert to ensure that the law and order is maintained throughout the country.

"As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we urge political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence. We encourage members of the public to report any form of political violence which includes threats, intimidation, damage of property or assault to any nearest police station or contact the national police complaints desk on telephone number (0242)703631 or our whatsapp number 0712800197 " said Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi .

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

7 hrs ago | 1278 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

7 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

7 hrs ago | 850 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

7 hrs ago | 22 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

We're ready for elections

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

18 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

20 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

20 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 577 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

21 hrs ago | 1980 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

29 Jul 2023 at 15:05hrs | 1488 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

29 Jul 2023 at 15:05hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

29 Jul 2023 at 13:57hrs | 2147 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

29 Jul 2023 at 13:07hrs | 1121 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

29 Jul 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1371 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 884 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 668 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 487 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 516 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 208 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1194 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1369 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 408 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 633 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days