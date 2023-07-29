ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

News / National

by Desire Tshuma

Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in fighting political violence as the country braces for the 2023 harmonized elections to be held on August 23 2023.

The police warns individuals and groups engaging in any form of political violence or issuing threats to commit violence or damage property that they would be arrested without fear or favour irrespective of one's political affiliation or stature for the law to take its course.The police reaction team set by Commissioner General of police are on the high alert to ensure that the law and order is maintained throughout the country."As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we urge political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence. We encourage members of the public to report any form of political violence which includes threats, intimidation, damage of property or assault to any nearest police station or contact the national police complaints desk on telephone number (0242)703631 or our whatsapp number 0712800197 " said Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi .