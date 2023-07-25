Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwe international goalkeeper George Chigova's career is hanging in the balance after being reportedly diagnosed with a heart ailment, which could force him to prematurely hang up his gloves.

The 32-year-old Warriors star, who rejoined SuperSport ahead of the 2020/21 season after the relegation of Polokwane City, is currently not training with the club at the moment and was not in Durban for the pre-season camp the club had last week.

There were reports that the former Dynamos goalminder recently suffered a cardiac arrest, although SuperSport United are yet to issue an update on his condition.

Chigova's health problems are the main reason why SuperSport re-signed veteran Zimbabwean goalie Washington Arubi, who just like Chigova, will in his second stint be with the club.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that Chigova's situation "doesn't look positive" and the club will assess him in the next coming weeks based on doctors' recommendation.

"I have not been briefed on the diagnosis or the whole thing, I'm not a doctor," said Hunt.

"But I know that there is a problem that we are attending to at this point in time and we will know in the next week or so.

"He's going to spend four weeks just being inactive and go from there. But it doesn't look positive, but we will give him all our support we can and stay behind him as best we can."

A product of the famed Aces Youth Academy in Harare, which has produced some of Zimbabwe's finest players, Chigova was only 23 when he joined SuperSport United from Dynamos in 2014, but didn't make an appearance for the Tshwane side.

A year later, he made the switch to Polokwane where he spent five years before his departure following their relegation from the South African Premiership during the 2019-2020 season.

Chigova retraced his roots back to SuperSport United where he has featured mostly as back up to other goalkeepers at the club over the last two years.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

33 mins ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

35 mins ago | 116 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

35 mins ago | 169 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

36 mins ago | 129 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

36 mins ago | 126 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

37 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

37 mins ago | 137 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

37 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

38 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

39 mins ago | 21 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

40 mins ago | 22 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Distinctly Bosso

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

43 mins ago | 14 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

43 mins ago | 53 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

44 mins ago | 23 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

44 mins ago | 36 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

44 mins ago | 26 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

45 mins ago | 51 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

46 mins ago | 20 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

13 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

13 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

14 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

17 hrs ago | 708 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

22 hrs ago | 1607 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

22 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

23 hrs ago | 2278 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

23 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

23 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

23 hrs ago | 345 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

23 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days