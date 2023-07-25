Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Throwing his wife out of their matrimonial home has landed CCC National Assembly candidate for Mutoko East, Yeukai Kaseke, before a magistrate on charges of contempt of court for defying a court order restricting him from doing so.

Kaseke appeared before magistrate, Mr Elijah Sibanda, at the Mutoko Magistrates Court last Friday, charged with contempt of court after he allegedly disobeyed the court order that barred him from threatening his wife.

The Mutoko Civil Court had previously granted the protection order in favour of Kaseke's wife, Fortunate Chindoto (40), after she approached the civil court.

Breach of a court protection order is a matter for a criminal court.

In defiance of the court order, Kaseke allegedly threatened his wife with murder after throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

Kaseke denied the contempt of court charges when he appeared in court.

He told the court that he never threatened his wife, saying he only said "ndinopara ngozi", loosely interpreted to mean he will commit murder.

When cross-examined on what he meant by "ndinopara ngozi", Kaseke told the court that he meant hanging himself.

It is the State's case that on December 5 last year at the Mutoko Civil Court, Kaseke was ordered not to verbally abuse, threaten with violence or evict his wife from their matrimonial home without a court order.

Since then, Kaseke has been staying with another woman said to be his second wife at Mutoko Centre suburbs.

This second wife is alleged to be Ms Chindoto's workmate at Mutoko District Hospital.

The State led by Mr Nathan Majuru alleged that on July 16 at around 2pm, Kaseke called Ms Chindoto on her mobile phone and threatened her with violence, adding that he wanted to kill her.

Ms Chindoto, who is a nurse at Mutoko District Hospital, lodged a complaint with the police leading to his arrest.

Kaseke will be back in court today. He was represented by lawyer Mr Kudakwashe Masiyenyama of Chikwangwani Tapi Attorneys.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

33 mins ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

35 mins ago | 115 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

35 mins ago | 169 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

35 mins ago | 129 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

36 mins ago | 126 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

36 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

37 mins ago | 136 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

37 mins ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

38 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

38 mins ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

39 mins ago | 21 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

39 mins ago | 22 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Distinctly Bosso

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

42 mins ago | 14 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

43 mins ago | 53 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

44 mins ago | 25 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

45 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

45 mins ago | 47 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

45 mins ago | 24 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

46 mins ago | 18 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

13 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

13 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

14 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

17 hrs ago | 707 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

22 hrs ago | 1607 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

22 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

23 hrs ago | 2276 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

23 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

23 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

23 hrs ago | 345 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

23 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days