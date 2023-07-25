China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe's military as the friendship between the People's Liberation Army and Zimbabwe Defence Forces continues to deepen, Defence Attaché of the Chinese Embassy senior Colonel Yonglong Zhu has said.Speaking at the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) held in Harare, Colonel Yonglong said China's armed forces were promoting international cooperation and striving for a better world of peace and common security."The traditional friendship between the People's Liberation Army and Zimbabwe Defence Forces was fostered by the founding fathers of the two countries in the 1960s, and has always been cherished and constantly promoted by the two sides over the past decades," he said."The recent years have witnessed this brotherly relationship further strengthened with friendly exchanges and cooperation in all fields flourishing."Especially during the pandemic, the two armies did not interrupt any cooperation and exchanges, have actively overcome the interference of the pandemic and continue to advance the development of the relationship between the two armies."A friend in need is a friend indeed. China will forever cherish the traditional friendship with Zimbabwe, and the People's Liberation Army of China will always be a close friend and trustworthy partner of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces."Colonel Yonglong said the Chinese army resolutely upholds the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, building a new-model security partnership featuring equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation."China actively supports the United Nations peacekeeping operations. It is a major contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and the largest troop contributing country among the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council."In line with relevant Security Council resolutions, since December 2008 the Chinese government has dispatched naval ships to carry out vessel protection operations in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off the coast of Somalia."China's armed forces take an active part in the international efforts for disaster rescue and humanitarian assistance."He said military professionals were dispatched to conduct disaster relief operations in affected countries, provide relief materials and medical aid and strengthen international exchanges.