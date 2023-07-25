Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
FORMER Vice President, Report Phelekezela Mphoko, yesterday made a surprise public appearance when he attended the Zanu-PF Presidential Star Rally held at Nkayi Business Centre.

He was among members of the G40 group who were expelled from the ruling Zanu-PF party for engaging in activities meant to destabilise the Government in November 2017.

The party also recalled him from the position of Vice President and Second Secretary over allegations of being divisive, a member of the G40 cabal, protecting criminals, preaching hate speech, and behaving in a manner inconsistent with the office and decorum of the VP.

The former Vice President was recalled on the day the party also recalled the late former President Mugabe from the position of party First Secretary and replaced him with President Mnangagwa whom the ruling party also reinstated as a Central Committee member.

Ever since he left the ruling party, Cde Mphoko has not been seen in public events and yesterday it was his first time to appear at a Zanu-PF event.

Soon after taking to the podium to address the rally, President Mnangagwa acknowledged Cde Mphoko's presence, saying he was grateful to him for gracing the event.

"Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is here. Undoda lo sakhula sonke siyazana sasisenza izinto ezinengi kodwa angisoze ngazikhuluma. Ngiyabonga ukuthi namhla ubuye ngapha to support me. I'm am very grateful he came to support me (We grew up together with this gentleman and we did many things together, which I will not talk about. I am happy that today he came here to support me)," he said.

Clad in casual safari wear, Cde Mphoko chanted Zanu-PF slogans throughout the entire event. During his speech, President Mnangagwa also paid tribute to King Mzilikazi and King Lobengula, as he implored Zimbabweans to embrace peace during and after the elections.

President Mnangagwa said he was confident that Zanu-PF would romp to victory come August 23 elections. He urged Zimbabweans to desist from regionalism and tribalism, saying Zimbabwe is a unitary state.

The President denounced sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and Russia by the western countries, saying they were not saving any purpose.

President Mnangagwa was in Russia last week where he attended the Russia-Africa Summit alongside fellow African heads of States.

Source - The Herald

