Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five men in connection with a spate of robberies in which they targeted solar panels, generators and solar batteries at Econet and NetOne base stations.

Following their arrest, some of the stolen accessories such as batteries were recovered at some licensed shops in the city.

Police recovered 9 solar panels, 22 lithium batteries and a 39-inch JVC television during the raid. At a Press conference last week, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said between April and July, the suspects stole more than US$30  000 worth of accessories from the base stations.

"We recovered stolen property at Super Electronics shop located along JMN Nkomo between 6th and 5th Avenue, 12 volts batteries, 1 x 12 volts Gel battery,1 Probe Ultra Series Battery and 1 Willard battery," he said.

"At the Andures Enterprises located along JMN Nkomo between 5th and 6th Avenue, we recovered 3 x 12 volts Shoto batteries, 2 Probe Leoch 170 AH Battery, 2 Neraba batteries while some were recovered from individuals who were also buying from these thieves."

Insp Ncube identified the suspects as Bangisani Sibanda (39) from Emganwini, Witness Msipa (31) from Cowdray Park, Lingani Sibanda (29) from Emganwini, Oscar Sibanda (31) from Emganwini and Mcedisi Liberty Ncube (28) from Nkulumane 10.

"During the period extending from the month of April 2023 to July 2023, the suspects were targeting communication systems at Econet and NetOne base stations. They would attack security guards manning the facilities using machetes, axes and iron bars and leave them tied with ropes before stealing solar panels, generators and solar batteries," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the gang leader, Bangisani Sibanda, who implicated his accomplices.

"Acting on the tip-off, we arrested Bangisani Sibanda the gang leader and he helped us with the investigations that led to the arrest of  five others," said Insp Ncube.

He commended members of the public for assisting them with information.

"We appreciate the members of the public who work together with the police in fighting crime. We warn members of the public and businesses to desist from buying stolen goods as they also risk being prosecuted," said Insp Ncube.

He said the police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the other two suspects who are still at large.

"We also appeal to those with information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects Trust Sibanda and Matthew Moyo alias Mateo to report at any nearest police station," said the police spokesperson.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

34 mins ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

35 mins ago | 117 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

36 mins ago | 173 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

36 mins ago | 132 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

37 mins ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

37 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

38 mins ago | 142 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

38 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

40 mins ago | 21 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

40 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Distinctly Bosso

41 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

43 mins ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

43 mins ago | 14 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

44 mins ago | 53 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

44 mins ago | 24 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

45 mins ago | 38 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

45 mins ago | 27 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

46 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

46 mins ago | 51 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

47 mins ago | 21 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

13 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

13 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

14 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

22 hrs ago | 1608 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

22 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

23 hrs ago | 2279 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

23 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

23 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

23 hrs ago | 345 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

23 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days