Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE African National Congress National Assembly candidate for Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency, Mr Khulumani Ndlovu, has withdrawn his candidature due to alleged frustration over lack of campaign resources.

Although he successfully filed his nomination papers with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mr Ndlovu submitted his letter of withdrawal at the commission's Bulawayo offices on Thursday.

In an interview, he confirmed his withdrawal citing personal interests. However, close sources suggested the withdrawal was a result of frustration by his party, which is having resource challenges.

"I have made a decision to step out of the campaign because of personal issues. I have been going through some personal pressure, which I cannot divulge as it is personal," said Mr Ndlovu.

"However, it really brought me to a point where I decided to step out of the race. I was representing the Zimbabwe African National Congress."

Asked whether he would rally behind any of the remaining candidates in the race, Mr Ndlovu said he needed to take a sabbatical from politics.

"I don't want to elaborate on that because where I am standing right now I need a sabbatical from politics. I need my own peace of mind and decide whether, in the next election, I will be with ZANC or what," he said.

"I have spoken to my people and told them that I am out of the race. I am also coming from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission where I submitted a letter notifying them of my withdrawal only to find out that my companions realised how important I am in the last minute after I made a decision."

Mr Ndlovu's withdrawal came a day after another aspiring Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) candidate Mr Discent Bajila was disqualified for submitting his nomination papers after the 4pm deadline. Mr Bajila is among the 12 CCC and six other candidates whose candidature was nullified.


Source - The Chronicle

