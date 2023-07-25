Dembare cast 5 demons

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
Dynamos 5 - 1 Yadah
DYNAMOS' fairy tale at Barbourfields Stadium continued after they clobbered hapless Yadah in a tepid Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday.

DeMbare have not lost a match at BF this year, but yesterday they were just lucky to snatch a win as their game was below par.

The Glamour Boys finished the game with 10 men after defender Elvis Moyo was given his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident on Blessed Ndereki.

Dynamos scored three goals within the first 20 minutes through Shadreck Nyahwa, Elton Chikona and Frank Makarati, who converted from the spot.

Nyahwa had it easy as early as the seventh minute with a header from Moyo's corner kick.

Chikona was set up by Jayden Bakare four minutes later and he unleashed a beautiful curler from outside the penalty area, confusing Yadah goalkeeper Marshal Takarinda.

As the Glamour Boys continued bombarding the Miracle Boys' half, defender Wellington Kamudyariwa pulled back Chikona by the shirt inside the box and referee Mhaka Magare pointed to the spot.

Makarati converted in the 20th minute.

Keith Madera got the fourth goal with a gem of a goal in the 80th minute, packing a shot from inside the box.

Elie Ilunga put the icing on the cake in optional time, picking up on a rebound after Takarinda had saved a Madera effort.

That emphatic victory shot Dynamos to position four on the log table with 28 points, nine behind log leaders Highlanders.

Substitute Russell Chifura got Yadah's facesaver in the 33rd minute from inside the box with Dynamos goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa down on the ground after colliding with one of his defenders.

Yadah's beautiful passing game in the first half counted for nothing as Dynamos were marauding with the goals.

They came back even better in the second half and another substitute Vincent Sango had his effort punched back into play by Tafiremutsa.

King Nadolo's header hit the cross bar in the 69th minute from a corner-kick.

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa was elated.

"We got the goals that we wanted. The fans came and I am happy with the progress of the team. I am happy playing here (at Barbourfields Stadium). We are having a good run in Bulawayo," Maruwa said.

His counterpart Expense Chitukutuku said: "When we conceded two early goals, it was up to the boys to play better but they are young players and still learning. It was a tough match against a big team. They came good in the second half, unfortunately we didn't get goals."

Teams

Dynamos: P Tafiremutsa, S Nyahwa, Jayden Bakare (E Ilunga 61') E Moyo, F Makarati, T Magwaza, E Jalai, E Chikona, T Matindife (K Madera 61'), J Makunike, D Mudadi (A Musiyiwa 61')

Yadah: M Takarinda, C Moffat (K Nadolo 45+3') L Mucheto, B Kadamanja, W Kamudyariwa(R Chifura 27'), T Chikumba, M Mlilo, B Ndereki, J Chipangura, P Kafelapanjila (V Sango 54')

Source - newsday

