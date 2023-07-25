Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
SEKUNJALO maAfrica Arts dance group from Bulawayo walked away with US$15 000 for being ultimate winners at this year's edition of Chibuku Traditional Dance Festival national finals held at Harare Gardens on Saturday.

Yarira Ngoma Arts from Glen View 1, which represented Harare province, came second and walked away US$10 000 richer, while Makarekare Traditional Dance Group from Mashonaland East province got US$7 500 after coming third.

An 18-member Sekunjalo maAfrica Arts dance group performed a Zulu warrior dance called Umzanzi, which is usually done by warriors when they come from war or when they are celebrating.

Yarira Ngoma Arts showcased the Chirambera dance, which originates from Bikita, Masvingo province.

Chirambera is a hunting dance which showcases the activities that takes place when people are hunting.

Makarekare dance group performed Mbende Jerusarema.

Sekunjalo maAfrica Arts dance group director Anold Ndebele commended the competition organisers for availing them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

"We once took part in this competition back in 2014 and we came first at provincial level, but we never made it to the finals, meaning we were not ripe enough at that time," Ndebele said.

"In 2016, we got back into the competition and we came second at national level. This year, we came back and we were adjudged number one at national level."

Aleck Bhokisi from Yarira Ngoma Arts said the money they won would be used to pay group members since most of them had no other source of income.

Bhokisi said competitions helped them to refrain from drug and substance abuse.

"We are very thankful to Chibuku Neshamwari sponsors (Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand). Through this competition, they make sure that we continue celebrating our culture as Zimbabweans," he noted.

"Through such competitions, as youths, we are able to stay away from drug and substance abuse as we will be busy practising, competing and even performing at other functions."

He continued: "We will be using the money we got to pay our group members as there are some who don't go to work, their only source of income is through this dance group.

"The remaining money will be used to purchase dancing attires and other necessities that will help the group move forward."

Makarekare Traditional Dance Group started competing in the Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival in 2008 and came first in 2009, 2015 and 2018.

The group said it would use its prize money to record an album.

"We are happy that we won a prize again this year because ever since we started competing at this festival back in 2008, we have never gone back home without a prize," group director Metasettled Nyikadzino said.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is sponsored by Delta Beverages through its Chibuku brand as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The dance showcase has kept alive traditional dances that define Zimbabwe and its people.

This year's event is special as Chibuku marks 60 years of running the competition after hosting the first edition at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare, Harare.

The traditional dance fête has grown to be one of the country's biggest platforms in supporting local talent.

In celebrating its 60th anniversary, the dance showcase was held under the theme Bira Remadhanzi, 60 Years Sithokozisa Ngezomgido.

Source - newsday

