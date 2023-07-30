Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Kadoma-based Machete gang, Steward Mbewe, and other two unidentified men robbed a seasoned artisanal miner Farai Chipfunde (25) after luring him from Kadoma to Bindura on Friday.

Mbewe contacted Chipfunde in request of a metal dictator before planning to go to Bindura together where the metal dictator was to be used.

Upon arrival in Bindura Mbewe and his company stopped the vehicle at Mukusha cemetery and pulled a machete which they threatened Chipfunde to surrender the metal dictator and his belongings which comprised US$800 cash and two cellphones.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case saying investigations are in progress.

