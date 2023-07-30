Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Bindura man Rupert Young (59) was shocked to see three suspected coming from his back while he while he was unlocking his door on Friday.Three robbers armed with guns came from behind while he unlocking the door and they stripped him off house keys, car keys and phones before they enter the house.The trio took Chubb safe with 200 shot gun rounds, rifle rounds and pistol before driving away leaving Young tied up who was later rescued by his neighbor.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.The matter is still under investigation at Bindura police station.