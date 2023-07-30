Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Bindura man Rupert Young (59) was shocked to see three suspected coming from his back while he while he was unlocking his door on Friday.

 Three robbers armed with guns came from behind while he unlocking the door and they stripped him off house keys, car keys and phones before they enter the house.

The trio took Chubb safe with 200 shot gun rounds, rifle rounds and pistol before driving away leaving Young tied up who was later rescued by his neighbor.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

The matter is still under investigation at Bindura police station.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

25 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

1 hr ago | 160 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

1 hr ago | 214 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

12 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

12 hrs ago | 1580 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

12 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

12 hrs ago | 1666 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

12 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Distinctly Bosso

12 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

12 hrs ago | 296 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

12 hrs ago | 598 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

12 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

12 hrs ago | 279 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

20 hrs ago | 535 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

30 Jul 2023 at 18:14hrs | 1360 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

30 Jul 2023 at 18:12hrs | 2931 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

30 Jul 2023 at 17:50hrs | 2349 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2023 at 17:47hrs | 106 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

30 Jul 2023 at 17:45hrs | 784 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

30 Jul 2023 at 17:36hrs | 127 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

30 Jul 2023 at 14:24hrs | 391 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

30 Jul 2023 at 14:21hrs | 815 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

30 Jul 2023 at 10:03hrs | 1824 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

30 Jul 2023 at 09:46hrs | 1501 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

30 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1060 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

30 Jul 2023 at 09:05hrs | 2500 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

30 Jul 2023 at 09:04hrs | 2957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days