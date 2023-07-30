Modi donates toilets to school

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO South legislator Raj Modi has donated a toilet block to Greenfield Primary School's infants' department.The toilet block was built at a cost of US$35 000 by the Raj Modi Foundation.The school, located at Bellevue suburb, caters for Early Childhood Development (ECD) A and B as well as Grade Ones, all numbering 460 learners.The learners were using a single toilet block with a urinary and two cubicles, raising hygiene issues.The handover was attended by school authorities and parents.Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province chairman Jabulani Sibanda was the guest of honour at the handover ceremony last Friday."This toilet block is finally complete and we are here today to hand it over to the school."Our kids are the future of this country and their education in a clean and safe environment is of paramount importance," said Modi.The acting teacher in charge at the school, Mrs Nomusa Nyathi said they were indebted to Modi for coming to the aid of the institution."The toilet block, which has always been there, was constructed long ago when we didn't have the ECD classes and the number of learners was also not this big. But as a result of the changes, our learners have been forced to crowd but now, all this is over as the facility is now completed," said Mrs Nyathi.Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said assisting members of the community, especially the needy and vulnerable, was part of his corporate social responsibility duties as a businessman.