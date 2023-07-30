Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Modi donates toilets to school

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO South legislator Raj Modi has donated a toilet block to Greenfield Primary School's infants' department.

 The toilet block was built at a cost of US$35 000 by the Raj Modi Foundation.

 The school, located at Bellevue suburb, caters for Early Childhood Development (ECD) A and B as well as Grade Ones, all numbering 460 learners.

 The learners were using a single toilet block with a urinary and two cubicles, raising hygiene issues.

 The handover was attended by school authorities and parents.

 Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province chairman Jabulani Sibanda was the guest of honour at the handover ceremony last Friday.

 "This toilet block is finally complete and we are here today to hand it over to the school.

 "Our kids are the future of this country and their education in a clean and safe environment is of paramount importance," said Modi.

 The acting teacher in charge at the school, Mrs Nomusa Nyathi said they were indebted to Modi for coming to the aid of the institution.

 "The toilet block, which has always been there, was constructed long ago when we didn't have the ECD classes and the number of learners was also not this big. But as a result of the changes, our learners have been forced to crowd but now, all this is over as the facility is now completed," said Mrs Nyathi.

 Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said assisting members of the community, especially the needy and vulnerable, was part of his corporate social responsibility duties as a businessman.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Modi, #Donate, #Toilet

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

60 mins ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

1 hr ago | 109 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

1 hr ago | 160 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

11 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

11 hrs ago | 1567 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

11 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

11 hrs ago | 1654 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

11 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

11 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Distinctly Bosso

11 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

12 hrs ago | 373 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

12 hrs ago | 695 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

12 hrs ago | 165 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

20 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

30 Jul 2023 at 18:14hrs | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

30 Jul 2023 at 18:12hrs | 2923 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

30 Jul 2023 at 17:50hrs | 2340 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2023 at 17:47hrs | 106 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

30 Jul 2023 at 17:45hrs | 784 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

30 Jul 2023 at 17:36hrs | 126 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

30 Jul 2023 at 14:24hrs | 391 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

30 Jul 2023 at 14:21hrs | 814 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

30 Jul 2023 at 10:03hrs | 1822 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

30 Jul 2023 at 09:46hrs | 1500 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

30 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1056 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

30 Jul 2023 at 09:05hrs | 2498 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

30 Jul 2023 at 09:04hrs | 2951 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days